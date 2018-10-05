Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Sarah Moroz
Fashion
Why Are Designers Still Telling Women To Dress 'Sexy?'
Sarah Moroz
Oct 5, 2018
Politics
Drugs, Murder, Sex'capades...We Track The 20 Seamiest Scandals To Rock The Fashion...
Sarah Moroz
Jul 23, 2009
Politics
New Exhibit: MObama Fave Isabel Toledo Gives Us Fashion From the Inside Out
Sarah Moroz
Jun 16, 2009
Politics
The Selby's Intimate Portraits Invade Colette
One of our favorite home invaders, The Selby, is partnering up with one of our favorite Parisian boutiques, Colette, to showcase some of Todd Selby's best
by
Sarah Moroz
Shopping
2-for-1 Chanel, Lifetime Guarantees, and More Recession Specials
Variety is the spice of life", they say. Well, given that the dire, frenzied economic (and psychological) climate has forced us all to be mindful
by
Sarah Moroz
Shopping
Luxury Bug Zappers: Design Lamps Swarm With Creepy Crawlers
Floto + Warner really know how to light up a room with their original creations. Their past project was both cool-looking and sustainably made from
by
Sarah Moroz
Shopping
Let's Go Camping: Camper Toðer + Bernhard Wilhelm
Camper Toðer, the special continually-collaborative offshoot of the Majorcan footwear line Camper, has teamed up with German designer Bernhard Wilhelm
by
Sarah Moroz
Politics
T Magazine's Kunst Kick: Egon Schiele As A Style Icon
T Magazine's Men's Fashion Spring '09 issue was full of fresh new looks, except for one spread, which harked back to the turn of the 20th century. Eric
by
Sarah Moroz
Politics
Best of the Week: March 2 - 6
Six Spring Suits That Are Anything But Business As Usual Doing menswear-y right, with none of the I-work-at-a-law-firm look. Trend Alert: Wearing Your
by
Sarah Moroz
Politics
Kitsuné x Petit Bateau Collab Makes Us Want a Savory Snack
Petit Bateau sure is growing up fast! These days, the brand is getting together with happenin' French music/design group Kitsuné;. The merged brands have
by
Sarah Moroz
Politics
Stylish (Office) Accessory Alert! The Scanner Goes From Drab to Fab
Photographer Pete Miszuk has single-handedly brought new life—and fashion feel—to an otherwise dull office supply: the scanner. First, he scanned the
by
Sarah Moroz
Politics
Thierry Mugler Returns To Paris Fashion Week!
Just in time for Paris Fashion Week, Thierry Mugler is making a comeback (and—wishful thinking—bringing the biiiiiig shoulders) in the deuxième
by
Sarah Moroz
Politics
Best of the Week: February 23-27
Our Top 10 Runway Trends from Across the Pond Well, you didn't make it to London Fashion Week (bloody hell)—but luckily, we swept in and got the goods
by
Sarah Moroz
Fashion
First Look! Jeffrey Monteiro Delivers On The Hype For Fall '09
Jeffrey Monteiro has been much buzzed about—on this very hub of style (we included him in our ones to watch in 2009 list) and elsewhere. If you're
by
Sarah Moroz
Politics
Raf Simons For Dr. Martens: Not Exactly What The Doctor Ordered
Just try saying the word "mandals" without giggling. An even tougher task? Wearing mandals without inspiring everyone else to start giggling. This
by
Sarah Moroz
Politics
Number (N)ine Plummets To Zero: Another Sad Close
The Tokyo-bred brand Number (N)ine is disbanding, its two stores shuttering. Takahiro Miyashita's spring '09 collection was light and cheeky—colorful
by
Sarah Moroz
Politics
Playboy to Sell? Refinery29 Lets Its Mind Wander...
Playboy Enterprises is "listen[ing] to ideas" for the sale of its flesh-baring empire after severe, severe losses. We at R29 wondered what we would do to
by
Sarah Moroz
Events
Ciao Ciao, New York Fashion Week Twittering
As we leave the tents for the final time, we're signing off (for now) on the 140-character (or less) commentary. Here's the last batch of quick notes:
by
Sarah Moroz
Events
General Idea Ranks High With Unconvential Men's Looks
In a minimalist setting a mere block from the Intrepid along the West Side Highway, the focus was on Korean menswear label General Idea's topsy-turvied
by
Sarah Moroz
Events
The Valley of the Dolls is in the Tents—The Creepiest Campa...
Sony Vaio has been using living statue/doll women to promote it's new miniature-and-lightweight laptop. These breathing mannequins wear blank expressions
by
Sarah Moroz
Trends
Slice 'N' Dice! Dresses Cut-Up and Cut-Out
One might have been scandalized about a snip taken to their garments (and sewn it right back up to correct it)—but no longer! Taking the découpage to
by
Sarah Moroz
Events
Lacoste F/W 09 Gets Cozy in Easter Colors With Daisy, Harley, and...
Lacoste, a brand known for sporty pieces, has gone lackadaisical for autumn 09. Softly pliant layers is the name of their new game: i.e. draped shawls,
by
Sarah Moroz
Politics
Best of the Week: Feb 9-13
Great Danes We know, you were just starting to recover from a fit of I-want-to-go-Scandanavia jealousy fever thanks to the Stockholm Fashion Week
by
Sarah Moroz
Events
Fashion Wrap Up! The Styles Seen on Scene, February 13th
Catherine Holstein Holstein mixed it up just right: she designed basics like plaid shirts and black dresses, plus some wild card pieces like purple
by
Sarah Moroz
Events
Lingerie, Liquor, and Love: Updated Valentine's Day Events for Co...
The Valentine's Day "Love Carnival" Held at Carlos Quiarte and Matt Kliegman's new space at 26 Bond Street, the Carnival t'will be a circusy carnival
by
Sarah Moroz
Trends
Calling Scotland Yard! Sherlock Holmes Style
Something is afoot, and you don't have to be as cunning as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle to spot it. Holmesian looks have been popping up on runways, The
by
Sarah Moroz
Shopping
Suno's Spring/Summer '09—Out of Africa and Into Opening Cer...
Founder/designer Max Osterweis has been collecting rightly-colored, vintage African kangas (a.k.a. printed cotton fabric) for the past decade. The result
by
Sarah Moroz
Politics
Lingerie Designers The Lake & Stars Go For A Swim
The Lake & Stars make the kind of colorful, cute unmentionables you wish you could show everyone in public. And now all you closet exhibitionists can! The
by
Sarah Moroz
Events
Fashion Talks? OK, We'll Listen — Especially If Donna Karan...
Fashion Week is mere days away, but you can get an early-bird dose of style expertise—tonight, in fact, at the Alliance Francaise. Fashion Talks is a
by
Sarah Moroz
Shopping
Dickson's New Men's Suave Balms and Shampoos for Rugged Good Looks
Dickson Hairshop has an aesthetic of an old-school barber shop. You know, the kind with the swirling red and blue thingy outside its door and a line-up of
by
Sarah Moroz
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted