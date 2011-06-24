Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Nina Christensen
Los Angeles
Listen Up Ludo Lovers! LudoBites 7.0 Returns To L.A.
Nina Christensen
Jun 24, 2011
Shopping
Are You A Gypsy? A Jet-Setter? Both? Here's The Perfect Dress For You!
Nina Christensen
Jun 23, 2011
Events
Denim Meets Couture: Check Out The Backstage Video of Acne's Resort 2012 Presentation
Nina Christensen
Jun 23, 2011
Fashion
Refinery29 x Makeup & GO! Is Giving Away A VIP Makeup Package!
Do you watch celebs on the red carpet looking movie-star glamorous and think, “Anyone can look like that with their team of makeup artists”? (We
by
Nina Christensen
Politics
The Latest Crop Of Online It Girls
Making it in the world isn't easy, but making it on the world-wide-web isn't a stroll in the park, either. You've got to have hard-core charisma, a gimlet
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
Gimme Some Sugar! Fresh Beauty Pop-Up Truck Gives Away Free Sugar...
Why should foodies have all the fun? Scoot over, Big Gay Ice Cream Truck, because Fresh is bringing more sugar to your curbside with a beauty pop-up
by
Nina Christensen
Fashion
Your Checklist For The Best Beach Bag
Swimsuit? Done! A car-full of beach-bum friends? Got 'em. Shotgun? Called! The only thing left to do is make sure your beach bag is packed with only the
by
Connie Wang
New York
NYC Hot Sale: eM Productions Summer Sample Sale
What better way to celebrate the official start to summer than shopping some sexy new duds for the skin-flaunting season? From cut-out body-con dresses to
by
Nina Christensen
Los Angeles
Blink And You Won't Miss Kim And Khloe's Yellow Birkin Bag
One of our key savvy-styling tips to stretching a wardrobe allowance is to buy neutral accessories that could go with any outfit. While we're still a
by
Nina Christensen
Fashion
Get The Perfect Look With Refinery29 x Alpinestars By Denise Foci...
We've spent tireless seasons searching for that perfect leather jacket that's not too heavy, not too light, and not too stiff or too tough. At last, we've
by
Nina Christensen
Los Angeles
Blake Lively Shimmers In Chanel At Green Lantern Premiere
Blake Lively may be "the face of Chanel," but we think that title doesn't give the actress enough credit for how incredible she usually looks draped in
by
Nina Christensen
Los Angeles
Lady Gaga's Meat Dress Goes From Flesh To Fresh At The Rock And R...
A year after Lady Gaga wore her infamous meat dress to the MTV Music Awards in L.A., there's still buzz around the fleshy flair—and it's not flies.
by
Nina Christensen
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Kristian's "Don't-Call-Them-Slippers" Slippers
Kristian Laliberte, NYC Editor What I'm Wearing: "Well I'm definitely patriotic, eh? This was right before my haircut, so I'm wearing a Club Monaco
by
Us
Los Angeles
Eva, Angelina, and Freida Are Head-To-Toe Salvatore Ferragamo Fans
No one likes to let their age show, but Salvatore Ferragamo, a brand that's a few years from their 100th birthday, has never looked better thanks to
by
Nina Christensen
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 10 2011
Amanda Brooks shows us how rock the double cuff look without looking too Wonder Woman. (The Window) What does A-Rod have in common with Madonna, Matthew
by
Nina Christensen
Los Angeles
L.A. Hot Sale: Steven Alan Sample Sale
Steven Alan's big summer sample sale begins today. You know the drill: Score up to 75% off Steven Alan's chic, preppy staples for him and her, as well as
by
Nina Christensen
New York
We're Slayed: Alexander Skarsgard Is Otherworldly Hot In June's I...
Looks like our favorite vampire has snuck out of his coffin during daylight hours and, thankfully, the sun hasn't turned him into a smoking pile of
by
Nina Christensen
Politics
We're Buggin' Out About The New Made Her Think And Mandy Coon Collab
Accompanying the arrival of warmer weather is its uninvited guest, the pesky insect. This summer, we're switching gears and welcoming the non-living
by
Nina Christensen
Makeup
Marc Jacobs Launches A New Hit Fragrance, Oh, Lola!, Starring Dak...
Like a good top-40 remix, Marc Jacobs seems to have caught on to the pop-music strategy for keeping a good thing going; change it up a bit, add a
by
Nina Christensen
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 03 2011
These Craigslist headlines show the crazy conditions that some people put up with to live in this city. (Boing Boing) The West Village Kindle and
by
Nina Christensen
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Betsey Rediscovers Her Lace Top
Betsey McLain, Beauty Editor What I'm Wearing: "Lace H&M top, black Theory skirt, wedge heels from the now-shuttered Te Cesan, and my trusty Ray-Bans.
by
Us
Entertainment
Not Your Grandma's Dishes: Anthropologie Puts Chic Plates On Display
What comes to mind when we hear about ceramics are animal-shaped lawn ornaments or those kitschy plates hanging in grandma's kitchen. That is, until we
by
Nina Christensen
Los Angeles
Royal Wedding Coverage Continues With Reality-TV-Queen Kim Kardas...
It seems Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries have stepped up just in time to fill the voyeuristic void that was left when Prince William and Kate Middleton
by
Nina Christensen
Los Angeles
Celeb Wedding Planner Mindy Weiss's Essentials For a Posh L.A. We...
Wedding season is upon us and celeb wedding planner, Mindy Weiss, has got the insider tips for the best L.A. dress boutiques, florists, venues, and
by
Nina Christensen
Trends
Rough Hue: Fall 2011 Color Trends
It's hard not to think color when the world is coming up in full bloom, so why wait for autumn to try out the juiciest fall color trends? This February,
by
Connie Wang
Los Angeles
Get Your Cameras Out! Will And Kate Are Coming to L.A. This Summer
After the Royal Wedding was over, some were grateful for the media to focus their attention on something more important (Middleton siblings, Pippa and
by
Nina Christensen
Los Angeles
Claudia Schiffer And January Jones' Rumored Baby Daddy Drama
Ruh-roh. What's up with all the baby-daddy drama in Hollywood lately? First, the recent scandal involving revelations of former California governor,
by
Nina Christensen
Los Angeles
L.A. Hot Sale: l.a. Eyeworks Sunglasses Sale
The final touch to any summer outfit is a hot pair of sunglasses. There's no need to break the bank while meticulously matching your shades to your
by
Nina Christensen
Shopping
Get Up Early For These Hot Memorial Day Sales
What's a sartorially minded girl to do during a long weekend away from her desk? If you're cut from the same cloth as we are, you always seem to find a
by
Connie Wang
Los Angeles
Skinny Stars Spotted Wearing Spanx
Every girl has a hidden secret. No, we're not talking about those scribbled-on Post Secret postcards, but those little tricks we use to look flawless. Why
by
Nina Christensen
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted