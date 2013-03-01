Skip navigation!
Nick Wolf
New York
Party Pics! We Toast Our R29 For DKNY Bag Collab With A Big Bash
Annie Georgia Gre...
Mar 1, 2013
New York
Party Pics! This Weekend's Coolest Rave Was Pretty In Pink
Annie Georgia Gre...
Apr 16, 2012
Styling Tips
Perfect Party Outfits From R29's Holiday Bash
Gina Marinelli
Dec 23, 2011
Styling Tips
How To Look Gorgeous In Pictures: It's Easy!
No matter how good you are at dodging the lens, this is the time of year when you're going to have to get your photo taken...and likely many, MANY times.
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Perfect Office Outfit: From Corporate To Cocktails
When your sartorial wiggle room is as big as a cubicle, it's hard to stay on top of your fashion game. But fear not, office goddesses—we're working to
by
Connie Wang
Events
Can't Make It To NYFW? Catch Milk Studios' Livestreams Here On Re...
Suno, Pamela Love, Jeremy Laing… The Fashion Week roster at Milk Studios is deep and impressive, but for those of us without a ticket to NYC (or, let's
by
Connie Wang
New York
Pink Out With Our Rosy-Rad Shots From The Pink Party
We would be lying if we told you we didn't have a residual hangover from the annual Pink Party,the celebration of our Creative Director Piera Gelardi and
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
18 Men's Party Looks From Our Gents Night Out!
This Monday's a little tougher than usual thanks to the epic Thursday bang-up we threw with one of our fave NYC men's stores, Onassis; starting out the
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
A Virtual Tour of NYC's Smallest Pop-Up Shop: Tom Scott + Project...
You know the old expression—big things come in little packages. And while we're not talking about a red Cartier box, we think the adage proves true for
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
Academy Award-Worthy Pics From Our Oscars Party At W Union Square
While we thought most of the dresses at the Oscars this year were a snooze alert, our Oscar viewing party at the W New York Union Square was the opposite
by
Kristian Laliberte
Events
Victoria's Secret Models Dish On Their Own Underwear
After peppering you with the 411 on all the things you need to do, see, eat, drink, and eat this Valentine's Day (or how to avoid couples), we're pretty
by
Katrina Dy
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Katrina's Hand-Me-Down Down Coat
What I'm Wearing: "Silk blouse from a 99¢ store (yes for 99¢!), Banana Republic skirt, Fox tights, H&M socks, Mango pumps. I like big, blingy
by
Us
Events
Party Snaps: Refinery29 Kicks Off Fashion Week With A Bash At Jimmy
Sorry we were so late in getting this up— a motherload of pics coupled with a bit of a champagne-over meant the morning after (that's today junior) our
by
Kristian Laliberte
Events
Suno Spring 2011 has all Three P's: Pretty Party Prints!
Mixed prints, loud jewelry, and shots of lime—Suno's spring 2011 set was a parade of walking party favors. Even the gray-toned skirts encompassed enough
by
Michelle Christin...
Events
Our Fashion's Night Out Photo Bible
We did the research. We read the invitations. We made a list, and ultimately we gave you our picks from Fashion's Night Out's best parties. But as any
by
Kristian Laliberte
Events
It's Boy Meets Girl At Band Of Outsiders Spring 2011
At yesterday afternoon's packed-to-the-preppy-gills Band of Outsiders spring 2011 presentation, designer Scott Sternberg added yet another line to his
by
Elana Fishman
Entertainment
60 Seconds With Kingston Rossdale
Some kids are just born lucky—and with Kingston Rossdale, son of Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani, he's got pretty much the raddest life, ever. Sitting
by
Connie Wang
Trends
Rad Or Bad: A Solid Gold Wig For The Literal Goldilocks
Talk about having goldi-locks! We spotted Michelle Harper at The New Museum's Brazilian-themed party wearing a head of golden hair. On closer
by
Connie Wang
New York
Check Out Our Party Pics From The New Museum's Brazilian Bash
It's indisputable that one of the best evening activity during springtime is chilling on a highrise somewhere with a cold drink and plenty of friends. Add
by
Connie Wang
Events
Daphne Guinness Is Set To Release An Exhibition Of 100 Pieces Of ...
There's no denying that Daphne Guinness has got a great collection of clothing, and from September 2011 through January 2012, the F.I.T. museum will
by
Connie Wang
Events
Jeremy Scott's After-Party Brings Back Fashion Week Crazy
If walls could talk, we find it difficult to imagine what the graffiti-ed concrete slabs of hot-spot Good Units could possibly say about last night.
by
Kristian Laliberte
Events
Katie Gallagher Brings Sci-Fi Femininity For Fall 2010
On the heels of Avatar mania, Katie Gallagher brought the femme-bots out for a tour of Fashion Week for fall '10—and since we weren't really big fans of
by
Connie Wang
Designers
We Want (And Can Afford!) Everything From Alexa Chung For Madewel...
Held on the second floor of the Bowery Hotel, Alexa Chung for Madewell's fall 2010 presentation felt like a get-together of Alexa's nearest and dearest
by
Connie Wang
Events
Erin Fetherston Romances Us For Valentine's Day At Her Fall 2010 ...
Long stemmed roses, pink champers, and milk chocolates made our Valentine's Day just a bit more romantic at Erin Fetherston's fall '10 show last night.
by
Kristian Laliberte
Events
Perfect Outfit: Stephanie LaCava's Posh Pajama Pants Look Anythin...
Typically, if you wear your pajama pants outdoors, you might as well have a big sign flashing over your head that reads "I'VE GIVEN UP, WORLD." But just
by
Connie Wang
Politics
Tavi's Mom Sticks Up For Her Daughter And Loves The Blue Hair!
We might have been sitting behind Tavi at the Herve Leger show (we made her stick our coat on her head for a photo op, in case our tweet wasn't obvious
by
Connie Wang
Events
Karen Walker Upholsters Us A Flowery Fresh Fall 2010
"Those suits that looked like couches—love it!" we heard an editor beam after walking out of Karen Walker's fall 2010 show yesterday. Indeed, the
by
Gabriel Bell
Events
Generra's Swaim and Christina Hutson Talk Love, Work, Valentine's...
When we heard that Generra was relaunching their men's collection under the creative direction of Swaim Hutson , the mastermind behind Obedient
by
Kristian Laliberte
Events
Rag & Bone's Extra-Toasty Fall 2010 Collection
If there were ever complaints that designers aren't turning out enough warm clothes for fall, Rag & Bone's fall 2010 collection will gladly assuage all
by
Xiyin Tang
Events
Ghosts of Artsy Girlfriends Past Inspire Richard Chai's New LOVE ...
Out on the runway it was all about Courtney Love hair and makeup (circa 1993), and glam pieces combined with grunge touches like oversize trousers and
by
Tina Malred
