Natalia Grosner
Fashion
Meet Instagram's New Wave Of Style Influencers
Kelly Agnew
Dec 4, 2017
Body
Want To See More Plus-Size Representation? Here's How
Lily di Costanzo
Jul 25, 2017
Beauty
How I Turned My Biggest Insecurity Into My Power Source
Jarae Holieway
Jul 24, 2017
Beauty
Black Lipstick Underlines Every Word I Say
For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll explore
by
Lydia Pang
Fashion
This Might Be The Most Versatile Spring Trend, Ever
There are so many things to love about spring. Alfresco dining. Blossoming trees. New TV shows. And, for us, the opportunity to finally give our ankles
by
Kelly Agnew
Politics
We Created These Beautiful Women's March Posters For
You
It's one of our core beliefs that women's rights are human rights. That's why Refinery29 is heading to D.C. on Saturday to join the Women's March on
by
Refinery29
Entertainment
What Parts Of Our Childhood Should We Keep In The Past?
Remember that TV show you loved as a kid? Try watching it now, you might be surprised how much has changed. We glorify past decades — but is the
by
Charlotte Johnson
Tech
Does Your Selfie Addiction Make You A Feminist?
What brought Kim Kardashian, Hillary Clinton, and Kanye West together in the same, light-flooded frame? The remarkable selfie, of course. From current
by
Rachel Selvin
Wellness
Why We Shouldn't Ignore Pick-Up Artists (Even Though They're Vile)
On this week’s Strong Opinions Loosely Held podcast, Elisa Kreisinger speaks with intrepid feminist artist Angela Washko, who sat down for a
by
Rachel Selvin
Tech
Why The Perfect Instagram Life Is Totally Overrated
A typical Saturday on Instagram looks something like this: runny egg yolk, iced coffee, cupcakes, flowers, more iced coffee, nail art, more cupcakes, and
by
Madeline Buxton
Music
Demi Lovato Opens Up About Living Sober, Finding Her Voice & Feel...
At an unpretentious nail salon in a strip mall in the Valley, Demi Lovato lounges deep into her chair, apologizing to the manicurist for her persistent
by
Karen Valby
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez: Revival Is The Best Revenge
Selena Gomez hands me her phone. I’m shocked. Here is a young woman who, at just 23, has lived more than half her life in the spotlight, having
by
Olivia Malone at ...
