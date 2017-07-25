When it comes to bringing about real and lasting change, we know there is strength in numbers. That's why we're excited to announce phase two of the 67% Project: Every Beautiful Body Day. This time, we're putting the power in your hands.
We launched the 67% Project in 2016, when we realized that while 67% of women in the U.S. wore a size 14 or above (these days it's increased to sizes 16 to 18), only 2% of images in mainstream fashion and media depicted plus-size women. We made a commitment to feature women of all sizes on our homepage and address the effects of seeing just one "ideal" body type over and over again.
Advertisement
We've seen movement in the right direction this past year — body positivity is a major buzzword right now — but there's still work to be done. So in partnership with Lane Bryant, we've put together a short film and "tool kit" of everything you need to start a dialogue with your community and share your thoughts, feelings, and action plans around diversifying the types of bodies we see in the media. On August 16 — the same day we're hosting our own Every Beautiful Body Day panel in our HQ — rally your crew and guide us toward the changes you want to see. We're more powerful together.
Download your 67% Project resource guide here:
Tell your favorite brands you'd like to see more representation. Download postcards and social posts here:
Advertisement