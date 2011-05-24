Skip navigation!
Michelle Peralta
Shopping
Cheap Challenge: Two Editors' Bang-Up Outfits Under $50!
Christene Barberich
May 24, 2011
Shopping
Stroll Around All Summer In These Hot-Hot Booties
Connie Wang
May 17, 2011
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Christene's Vintage Levi's Vest
Us
May 9, 2011
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Amy Gets On The Natural Skincare Boat
Amy Gruenhut, Reserve Partnership Director What I'm Wearing: "3 of my most favorite items in my wardrobe: my buttery leather black Philip Lim leather
Us
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Regina's Bike Riding Skort
What I'm Wearing: "My favorite floral skort from Urban Outfitters that I bought just for bike riding. Nothing is more embarrassing than riding a bike in
Us
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Isabelle's Zippy Walter Jacket
Isabelle Rancier, Designer What I'm Wearing: "I'm wearing a silk tank from Barney's Co-op that I wear to death when the weather gets warm, coated black
Us
Entertainment
The 10 Must-See Movies At The Tribeca Film Festival
Okay, movie maniacs, unless you've been living under a rock (or Amazon's Cloud fail threw you for a tech loop), you know The Tribeca Film Festival is
Michelle Peralta
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Lisa's Hard-To-Pronounce Bag
Lisa Eppich, Editorial Intern What I'm Wearing: "The skirt and top are from JCrew, my shoes are Osborn, the necklace is thrifted, the bag is
Us
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Becky Is Sick Of Her Tights
Becky Bratu, Editorial Intern What I'm Wearing: "J.Crew sequined tank, H&M blazer and skinny belt, Hive&Honey necklace, Zara shorts and Michael by
Us
Shopping
Cheap Challenge: 3 Awesome Outfits Under $50!
Here at R29 HQ, mixing it up between way high and way low—and everywhere in between—is pretty much our daily bread. But, you know, we love a cheap yet
Christene Barberich
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Isabelle Stacks Shirts ON Shirts
Isabelle Rancier, Designer What I'm Wearing: "Jeans from Madewell, two tops from Tophshop layered on over the other, a blazer from Club Monaco that
Us
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Katrina's 99 Cent Blouse
What I'm Wearing: Cape from Uniqlo. Mustard silk shirt from my 99c secret shopping spot. Gray sweater from Dorothy Perkins. Gold brocade skirt from
Us
Politics
What We're Wearing: Robin's Mom-Appropriate Outfit
Robin Reetz, E-Commerce Manager What I'm Wearing: "I'm in all mom-gear today—though really, this is nothing like how my mother dressed...it's just
Us
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Another Shorts Look From Piera
Piera Gelardi, Creative Director What I'm Wearing: "Another shorts look, sheesh! I feel like I have worn a version of this outfit in every WWWing
Us
New York
Stylish Snaps From Mafalda's Secret Model Vintage Party
Lots of lovely Brooklyn locals made an appearance last night at Mafalda boutique owner Christina Kolbe's vintage shopping party. The Boerum Hill vintage
Michelle Peralta
New York
Party Perfect: Refinery29 Reserve and SpaceNK Hosted The Ultimate...
On Thursday, our Reserve shopping program feted the hippest beauty boutique around, SpaceNK, at their Greene Street location. Given the store's unique
Michelle Peralta
Styling Tips
Steal This Editor's Floral Look, Plus We're Giving Away 10 Dresses!
With April showers right around the corner (please bring May flowers sooner rather than later), we're finally seeing the bright light at the end of our
Michelle Peralta
New York
Exclusive Hipstamatic Photos From The Mondrian Hotel Opening Afte...
We love looking at party pictures—it's contact inebriation without the pesky hangover. Sometimes though, we want to get really, really contact-wasted,
Michelle Peralta
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Mar 09 2011
This DIY braided hex nut bracelet is making us want to go to the Home Depot. (Honestly WTF) Ah, we think we've found the King Creep. American Apparel's
Michelle Peralta
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Lisa Channels Where's Waldo
Lisa Dionisio, Managing Editor What I'm Wearing: "I didn't realize it, but I think I'm rocking some sort of Where's Waldo? look with my Topshop
Us
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Shawna's Outfit For A Saucy Morning
Shawna Strayhorn, Director of Marketing What I'm Wearing: "I am wearing canary yellow pumps and a graphic tee by Urban Outfitters, a black American
Us
Beauty
Thank Timo Weiland For This Forget-Me-Knot String Hair Trick
Credit Timo Weiland for the "Gloria Vanderbilt and Keith Richards just back from India in the '60s" theme to his fall '11 collection, but Leonardo
Michelle Peralta
US News
5 Things To Know This AM — Feb 16 2011
Iridescent peacock nails at the Jen Kao fall '11 presentation. (The Cut) The Barneys Warehouse Sale is coming! Here's how to score without getting maimed
Michelle Peralta
Designers
Timo Weiland Channels Keith Richards In India
Colonial India by-way-of 1960's British rock stars was the starting point for Timo Weiland's fall '11 collection, with designers Timo Weiland and Alan
Preetma Singh
New York
Ken And Barbie Reunite, And We Have The Spicy Party Pics!
Maybe it's because it was the day before Valentine's, or maybe no other guy can quite replace him, but last night, New York caught some Ken fever before
Leila Brillson
Events
Fashion Week's 11 Coolest Invites
The new year means a fresh start, but it also means a lot of extra work for NYC's mailmen and messengers as they gear up for February Fashion Week. The
Kristian Laliberte
Events
It's Official: Nicole Richie Celebrates The Beginning Of NYFW At ...
The thing about Nicole Richie is you never know what is she going to look like. Granted, we always trust girl will look fly (ie she'll never go back to
Kristian Laliberte
Events
Style Overload: Alexa Chung And Amanda Brooks Blow Our Minds At B...
We already shared Alexa Chung's fierce nail art from Barneys New York's celebration for designer Guillaume Henry of Carven Tuesday, but you don't think
Kristian Laliberte
Events
Alexa Chung's Fashion Week Nail Art At Carven!
You know when Alexa Chung hosts an event, Fashion Week is really beginning. Such was the case yesterday at Barneys New York's event for Carven designer
Kristian Laliberte
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Robin Swipes Her New Favorite Shirt
Robin Reetz, E-Commerce Manager What I'm Wearing: "My roommate got this shirt at the Brooklyn Flea and I definitely stole it out of her closet last
Us
