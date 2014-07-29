Skip navigation!
Madeline Lee
Fitness
A Simple Dance Move To Transform Your Abs
Bari Lieberman
Jul 29, 2014
Fitness
The One Workout Move You NEED To Try This Weekend
Bari Lieberman
Jul 18, 2014
Fitness
A Quick Exercise For Lean Legs
Bari Lieberman
Jun 30, 2014
Fitness
1 Simple Move For A Strong, Toned Back
I'll admit: Sometimes I’m guilty of focusing a bit too much on my core and not enough on my back when exercising. But, just because I can't see what's
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
7 EASY Moves For Killer Arms
Striving for sculpted arms? Don't get stuck in a boring push-up/dip/curl cycle. There’s more to a toned upper body than just giving your triceps and
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
Is This
The
Most Effective Arm Workout?
Dumbbell curls and tricep dips are great for sculpting and toning arms, but let's get real: They're not challenging our bodies as much as we'd like 'em
by
Jada Wong
Fitness
The Only Moves You Need For Killer Abs
Let's be real: Core workouts are important, but, man, are crunches easy. They're effective, yes, but we like an ab workout that challenges and pushes our
by
Jada Wong
Fitness
Your Plus-One Pilates Workout
As your body develops and changes, staying active is crucial to keeping energy levels high. Exercising also helps prepare your body for the endgame —
by
Katie Minehan
Celebrity Style
Snag This
Walking Dead
Star's Style
Who wasn't on the edge of their seat while watching Emily Kinney as Beth Greene in The Walking Dead this season? Her character is so loved that she's
by
Ashley Mateo
Styling Tips
The Design-Pro Guide To Spring Style
After stepping away from her own design firm to work at Martha Stewart Living TV for a decade, Suzanne McGrath decided to go back to the drawing board and
by
Jada Wong
Trends
5 Celeb-Inspired Pastel Looks We're Taking To The Streets ASAP
It's no surprise that pastels have long been associated with spring (Easter candy, hel-lo!). But, hiding and seeking bunny-inspired treats is one thing;
by
Jinnie Lee
Fitness
2 Killer Ways To Get Seriously Toned Arms
I've always been a runner and, more often than not, I find myself hitting the gym for some quick-and-easy treadmill time. But, after relying on this
by
Kelly Bourdet
Trends
Master Minimalism With These Celebrity-Inspired Street-Style Looks
So, yes, we're calling this trend "minimalism," but it's not the pared-down style you think it is. We already know the trick of going all neutral or
by
Jinnie Lee
Back To Basics
Get Low! How To Perfect Your Plié Squat
These days, it seems like everyone is focusing their fitness energy where it really counts — that's to say, the butt. So, while we've brought you
by
Kelly Bourdet
Styling Tips
16 Next-Level Winter Styling Tricks
Don't look now, but you've got a whole new set of outfits in your closet. No, you didn't win the Mega Millions lotto (though heaven knows you bought
by
Connie Wang
Fitness
The 10-Minute Workout — It's Real & It Works!
We have a million excuses for cutting a workout off the calendar: too much work, too far from home, holiday travel, and a marathon Scandal binge before
by
Kristin Booker
Fitness
The 10-Minute Workout Is REAL
We have a million excuses for cutting a workout off the calendar: too much work, too far from home, holiday travel, and a marathon Scandal binge before
by
Kristin Booker
Makeup
4 Killer Halloween Costume DIYs
Halloween is the great divider of holidays: You either look forward to it with unmitigated glee, or you hide out in a dark room with a bowl full of candy,
by
Megan McIntyre
