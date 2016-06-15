Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Weddings
The Surprising Reasons Women Are Keeping Their Maiden Names
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Jun 15, 2016
Entertainment
Bobbi Kristina Brown Has Died At 22
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Jul 27, 2015
Mind
Hating This Might Mean You're A Genius
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Jul 4, 2015
Movies
Amy Schumer Turned Down
The Daily Show
(Whhhy?)
Wait… Amy Schumer was asked to be the host of The Daily Show?! And she said NO?! Yes, you read that correctly, and are probably just as shocked and
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Pop Culture
The "World's Ugliest Dog" (AKA Cutest) Crowned
Any award is a good award, amirite? Just ask 10-year-old pit/Shepard mix Quasi Modo, the winner of the 27th annual World's Ugliest Dog Competition,
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Tech
These Mind-Controlled Robots Will Blow Your Mind
A team of European engineers have crafted a telepresence system that allows users to control wireless robots…with their brains! No, this isn't a scary
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Entertainment News
The Reason Kim K. Thought Her Career Was Finished (Nope, Not That...
Despite a reality television empire, arguably the most recognizable face in the world, and a legion of die-hard social media fans, Kim Kardashian still
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Movies
Reese Witherspoon & Nicole Kidman Team Up For New HBO Series
Reese Witherspoon + Nicole Kidman + HBO + dark comedy? Our day = made. Variety reports that the talented pair, along with writer/producer David E.
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Politics
High School Principal Shocks With Racist Outburst
Students and families attending a graduation ceremony in an Atlanta suburb were stunned after principal Nancy Gordeuk — the founder of TNT Academy
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Movies
Reese Witherspoon Says "I'm Sorry Mom" On
SNL
Reese Witherspoon used her Saturday Night Live monologue last night for one very special purpose: To apologize to her mom, Betty, for breaking the
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Entertainment News
WNBA Stars Brittney Griner & Glory Johnson Tie The Knot
WNBA stars Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this week. According to People magazine, the couple, both 24,
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Entertainment News
Prince Releases "Baltimore" Protest Song
Singer Prince has released his highly anticipated protest song "Baltimore," an anthem calling for an end to the unrest and violence plaguing the city
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Entertainment News
Rose Byrne Co-Founds All-Female Production Company
Rose Byrne's latest endeavor has our girl crush meters going off the charts. The actress, along with four of her filmmaker pals
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Entertainment News
Blake Lively Wore A Crazy Number Of Outfits In One Day
Serena van der Woodsen may have been the biggest fashionista on the Upper East Side during the days of Gossip Girl, but she has nothing on Blake Lively.
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Body
Your Google Search Habits Actually Reveal
A Lot
About Yo...
Weight loss is a huge issue on the minds of millions of people around the world, and a new study into weight-related search terms shows just how
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Entertainment News
Taylor Swift's Cats Won't Let Her Sleep
Cock-a-doodle-meow! It's pretty obvious that Taylor Swift is a bona fide cat lady (hey Olivia and Meredith!) based on her Instagram alone. What we
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian Urges President Obama to Recognize Armenian Genocide
In recent months, Kim Kardashian has become an unlikely advocate for the often-ignored Armenian genocide, which claimed the lives of nearly 1.5
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Entertainment
8 Things You Need to Know This AM — Apr 13 2015
Hillary Clinton officially announces her bid for president with a totally inspiring video. *Cheers.* (Refinery29) Check out the biggest moments and a
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Politics
Spanish Demonstrators Create World's First Hologram Protest
An incredible, almost unbelievable movement went down in Spain earlier this weekend. Thousands of demonstrators marched in front of Madrid's parliament
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Entertainment News
Lena Dunham Gets Personal, Shows Off Sports Bra In New Instagram ...
Just add Lena Dunham's latest exercise-praising, sports bra-rocking Instagram selfie to the never-ending list of reasons of why we LOVE her.
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Entertainment News
LeBron James Pens Sweet Message To Late Basketball Player Lauren ...
LeBron James has previously expressed his admiration and support for late basketball player Lauren Hill, an amazing 19-year-old student who recently lost
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
World News
Pope Francis Makes A Strong Statement About Armenian Genocide
It isn't very often that the names Kim Kardashian and Pope Francis come up together in conversation, but here we are. While the Kardashian
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Movies
Mad Men
Illustrations Showcase The Many Women of Don Draper
The fact that Don Draper is a bit of a womanizing ladies man won't come as a surprise to many loyal Mad Men fans. But who would have thought his
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Entertainment News
We Love This So Much: Robyn Is Launching A Tech Fest For Girls
We didn't realize it was possible to love Robyn any more than we already do, but her latest endeavor just puts our obsession completely over the top. The
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Entertainment News
Blake Lively
Finally
Acknowledges Her Hair Has Super Pow...
It isn't a secret that Blake Lively has the best tresses in all of Hollywood (the world?). From her Serena van der Woodsen curls to the sleek up-dos she
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Movies
Cookie Monster Is The Life Coach We All Need Right Now
Stressed about your job? Having an identity crisis? Not sure what direction your life is going? Fear not, friends. Beloved Sesame Street
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Entertainment News
Gigi Hadid & Cody Simpson Strip Down for Steamy Photo Shoot
So far, 2015 is definitely shaping up to be the year of Gigi Hadid. From her glam gym wear to her on-point airport style, the modeling world's latest
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Sex
Bad News: If You're Single, You're Probably Having Fewer Orgasms
Sadly, it's true. According to a survey conducted by Cosmo, straight, single women have the fewest orgasms. The mag, which polled over 2,300 women
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Work & Money
Why Don't We Care What Women Do?
We need to start asking each other what we do. It’s a widely known, and bizarrely accepted, fact that women make less money than men. According to
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Entertainment News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Mar 16 2015
Kate Hudson and Chris Martin hung out on the beach with their kids. Best day ever. Robert Durst, the subject of HBO's wildly popular docuseries The
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted