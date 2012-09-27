Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Klassy Goldberg
San Francisco
Bookmark It: The 8 Best Indie Bookstores in S.F.
Klassy Goldberg
Sep 27, 2012
Beauty
S.F. Beauty Black Book: The Locals' Guide To Getting Gorg
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Sep 16, 2012
San Francisco
End-Of-Summer Soirees: 5 Events To Keep You Occupied!
Klassy Goldberg
Aug 22, 2012
Nails
Nail Stalking! 12 Must-Copy Manis Spotted On The Streets Of S.F.
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on May 31.] In case you haven’t noticed, we’re on a stalking kick these days (guilty as charged). From
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
6 Things To Do This Week: A Grilled-Cheese Happy Hour (!) & More
Now that Outside Lands' monster weekend is behind us, it feels anti-climactic to wind down with an ordinary workweek, especially since summer is ending.
by
Klassy Goldberg
Entertainment
5 Perfect Outfits To Rock At Outside Lands — Pick A Fave!
It’s that time of year again, folks. Yep, the Bay Area’s monster music fest is upon us (um, newsflash … it’s tomorrow!). Of course, one
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
No Outside Lands Tix? Peep 7 Other Cool Things To Do This Week!
We're not going to lie: If Outside Lands isn't on the top of your agenda this weekend then you're missing out on one whopper of a tune-tastic time. But,
by
Klassy Goldberg
San Francisco
5 Things To Do This Week (That Have Nothing To Do With The Olympi...
With Olympic fever gripping the entire city (and nation!), it's very easy to sit this week out in front of the telly. But not so fast, folks! We're
by
Klassy Goldberg
San Francisco
Get Hyphy: Dance Marathons Are Now Legal In Oakland — Phew!
Let’s cut to the chase: For some people, busting moves in public should be illegal. That’s right, whipping out the trusty ol' Cabbage Patch or the
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
The Week Ahead: 5 Things To See, Do, Eat…And Smell!
Well, folks, it's time to say sayonara to July! With August (hello, Outside Lands!) looming we can't blame you if you're ready to just get on with the
by
Klassy Goldberg
San Francisco
Learn How To Break Into The Fashion Biz At This Can't-Miss Workshop!
Think you need to jet set across the country to try to break into the frenzied fashion world? Guess again. With the style and tech spaces merging at
by
Klassy Goldberg
San Francisco
9 Open-Air Summer Flicks And Where To Watch 'Em!
If you ask us, nothing says summertime like a little alfresco action. Whether dining or partying outdoors — we’re all about spending time in the
by
Klassy Goldberg
San Francisco
A Cheat-Sheet To 20 Festivals & Fairs Hitting S.F. This Summer
Photos Via (clockwise from left): Outside Lands, Berkeley Kite Festival, SF Chefs, SF Street Food Festival There’s nothing that irks us as much
by
Angela Tafoya
Home
In It To Pin It: 15 Local Pinterest Users To Follow Now!
Remember when whipping up an inspiration board meant flipping through your fave glossies, and then cutting and pasting? Man, have times changed. While
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
Catch A Sneak Peek Of This Stellar S.F. Movie-Themed Exhibit!
It’s true: We definitely have bragging rights for the supporting role our city has played in classic, groundbreaking cinema. From films shot on location
by
Klassy Goldberg
Tech
10 Great Gadgets For Your Tech-Savvy Pop
With dad’s big day around the bend, it's our turn to flip the script and serve him up a platter of pressies. And sure, while most padres would flip for
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
Score Half-Off Alexander Wang And Margiela This Wednesday!
What’s a surefire way to put a smile on our face — aside from the unexpected bout of sunshine we're experiencing? Um no, we're not talking about
by
Klassy Goldberg
San Francisco
Street Walker: Where To Eat, Shop, And Play On 22nd Street!
[Update: This story was originally published on September 30, 2011.] With awe-inspiring temperatures sweeping San Francisco, there’s no better way to
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Shopping
20 Head-Turning Earrings To Spice Up Your Summer Style
We’re not going to lie: Our jewelry box could use a little face-lift. Throwing on a glittery statement necklace just doesn't cut it every day. In fact,
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
Your Ultimate Weekday Agenda
Sure, today may be nothing but dark skies and gloomy forecasts, but that’s no reason to stay cooped up indoors all week long. And to help you start
by
Klassy Goldberg
San Francisco
Piping-Hot Sale: Unleash Your Appetite For Shoes (And Pizza!) Ton...
If there’s one solid way to make us very happy campers, it’s combining what may as well be our two fave pastimes: Eating and shopping. Oh, and if we
by
Klassy Goldberg
San Francisco
6 Bay Area Memorial Day Sales To Make The Long Weekend Even Better
While there's nothing that beats spending a long weekend on the road, posting up in town doesn't sound too shabby either. From must-hit vino events to
by
Klassy Goldberg
Styling Tips
5 Perfect Interview Outfits For Every Kind Of Gig
Let’s face it: Nailing down your dream job is a full-time gig in and of itself. The endless hours spent perusing online boards, revamping cover letters,
by
Angela Tafoya
Travel
4 Destinations, 4 Outfits — 1 Rad Memorial Day Packing Guide!
Yep, it’s that time again. The unofficial start of summer is finally around the bend. And since we’re itching for a break from S.F.’s fog-filled
by
Angela Tafoya
Shopping
20 Golden Gate-Inspired Pieces For Our Bridge's Big Day
There are some milestones so noteworthy that they require nothing less than a no-holds-barred, blowout bash. And we think that turning 75 warrants such a
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
5 Things To Do This Week In S.F.
While it sounds cozy to head straight home right after work, wrap yourself in a throw, and catch up on bad reality TV (hello, ANTM finale!) — resist
by
Klassy Goldberg
Los Angeles
Sample Sale Alert: Score A Bevy Of Dope Indie Designers At Deep D...
How about a sweet sample sale to kickstart your much-needed weekend? Starting today, drop by the brand-new space of the Topanga Canyon-based line
by
Klassy Goldberg
Events
20 Under-$200 Wedding Dresses, Fit For A City Hall Ceremony
As wedding season moves into full swing, brides-to-be are aglow with excitement and anticipation. But let’s be real: Tying the knot can also mean a heap
by
Angela Tafoya
Shopping
15 Stylish Spring Jackets Made For S.F. Ladies
The sign of a true S.F. vet? Always having a coverup at arm's length to battle that inevitable after-4 p.m. chill. As any local can attest, hopping on the
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Shopping
15 Long-Sleeved Maxi Dresses Made For An S.F. Spring
Fact: Spring in S.F. is a bit of a whirlwind, weather-wise. One second we're enjoying a sun-soaked day of park lounging and the next, we’re strapping on
by
Angela Tafoya
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted