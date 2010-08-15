Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Katherine Shushtari
Travel
The Week Ahead: 10 Things To Do And See
Katherine Shushtari
Aug 15, 2010
New York
Weekend Warrior: Our Offical Cheat-Sheet
Katherine Shushtari
Aug 13, 2010
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 13 2010
Katherine Shushtari
Aug 13, 2010
Shopping
Bracelets You'll Want To Pile On!
For once, this season's most-copied jewelry trend isn't an esoteric, hard-to-achieve look. In fact, stacked bracelets are something that we've all dablled
by
Connie Wang
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 12 2010
MIA's new video takes us back to '80s fashion—hair and all! (Spin) There are many facets of the fashion world. Law is now one of them at Fordham's New
by
Katherine Shushtari
Politics
Twitter Troll: Radcliffe The Count, Rhianna's Neck Tattoo, And Ke...
JustJared: "Daniel Radcliffe Covers 'Out' September 2010: Daniel Radcliffe cover Out magazine's September... http://goo.gl/fb/YNfKj" Is it just us, or
by
Katherine Shushtari
Entertainment
Cool Champers: Andy Warhol X Dom Perignon
One of our favorite pop art icons of the 20th century, Mr Andy Warhol, has painted everything from a Campbell's soup can to Elvis Presley, so it's only
by
Katherine Shushtari
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 11 2010
Fabsugar and Popsugar are teaming up with Elizabeth and James to create a pop up shop in the West Village for Fashion's Night Out. Shop the entire
by
Katherine Shushtari
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 11 2010
Nina Garcia's 4th book titled Nina Garcia's Look Book: What to Wear for Every Occasion hits stores today. (The Cut) Brad Goreski answers seven questions
by
Katherine Shushtari
Politics
Twitter Troll: Humidity Time-Sucks, MObama's Mammoth Love, And Se...
TheBeautyCloset: "I need to remember NOT to do my hair on humid mornings. 20 mins of effort, wasted!" Those second-showers at the end of the day are also
by
Katherine Shushtari
Politics
Kmart Design Makes An Effort To Create Quality, Un-Fugly Clothing
Amidst the Hanes T-shirts and crates of Gatorade, Kmart never really offered much in the fashion department. In an effort to transform its image as the
by
Katherine Shushtari
Fashion
Urban Outfitters' Jewelry Studio Lookbook Inspires Us To Pile 'Em On
Urban Outfitter's Jewelry Studio lookbook teaches us how to add some spice and panache to the ordinary. Each image highlights a different jewelry designer
by
Katherine Shushtari
Politics
5 Things You Need To Know This AM — Aug 05 2010
Net-a-Porter's new office is a fashion employee's dream come true. (Dezeen) Have you been trying to replicate RiRi's shoulder pads? What about Lady
by
Katherine Shushtari
Politics
Twitter Troll: Double Birthdays, Model Puppies, And Lincoln Cente...
cmbenz: "http://twitpic.com/2bm2w3 - Really so magical!" It might be bare right now, but that area is pregnant with fashion fantastic-ness to come.
by
Katherine Shushtari
Shopping
Stylish Rain Gear For Drizzly Days
It's raining. It's pouring. It's the kind of weather that makes you want to call in sick to work and stay in your pajamas to avoid pulling on those damned
by
Connie Wang
Politics
Twitter Troll: Skanx, Bieber Biopics, And Zac Posen's "Home"
Zac_Posen: "This is my home. Welcome to the Atelier. http://twitpic.com/2bc2pq" And here's ours! samantharonson: "I love it when facebook decides to
by
Katherine Shushtari
Shopping
Cheap Thrill! A DIY Leather Bag For the Price Of A Latte
A gal can never have enough little nighttime clutches, and we're all about tiny leather pouchettes that fit just your cell phone, your lipstick, and a
by
Katherine Shushtari
Shopping
Insane Designer Steals, All Under $100
Sometimes, we have to have our Rag & Bone or Vena Cava—and when we do make that big, splurge purchase, other areas of our daily life seem to suffer (on
by
Katherine Shushtari
Politics
Twitter Troll: Kanye's Rugs, Ali Michael's Coaster, And Olive Oil...
alimichael: "conquered http://tweetphoto.com/35619199" But, did the roller coaster conquer your lunch? NARSissist: "After a quick jaunt outside in the
by
Katherine Shushtari
Los Angeles
The Cobrasnake Gives A Tour Of His OffBeat Hollywood Shop
We all know Mark "The Cobrasnake" Hunter for his crazy nightlife photographs, fashion collaborations, and recognizable friends, but as of last month,
by
Katherine Shushtari
Politics
6 Things You Need To Know This AM — Jul 29 2010
Lara Stone is suing French Playboy for publishing nudie pics of her without her permission. (The Cut) Helena Christensen wants to be in the Guinness Book
by
Katherine Shushtari
Styling Tips
What To Wear To A Fashion Interview
You're on top of all the blogs, you can recite the trends of the season, and you've got your dream job interview all lined up. So, what on earth do you
by
Katherine Shushtari
Los Angeles
Get Ready for Wildfox Couture's Brand New Pop-Up Shop
Celeb-fave and punk-rock T-shirt go-to store, Wildfox Couture, is launching a totally rad pop-up shop right in the middle of Malibu at the Spindle and
by
Katherine Shushtari
Los Angeles
Lem Lem Trunk Show For Your Kiddies and A Good Cause
As always, we love any excuse to shop, especially for a good cause. Well, from now until Friday, Jenni Kayne is having an unbeatable Lem Lem trunk show.
by
Katherine Shushtari
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 28 2010
Pills on scarves? Sounds weird, but looks divine! (Kingdom of Style) Naomi Watts is the new face of Ann Taylor. (WWD) Kate Moss has hired an exorcist to
by
Katherine Shushtari
Politics
Get A Purrfect Pout With Paul & Joe's Cat-Shaped Lipstick
Paul & Joe's has added new lipsticks to their Lipstick C line. It comes in three beautiful shades and has a creamy, soft texture that come molded into the
by
Katherine Shushtari
Politics
Twitter Troll: Inception Inspiration, Grandmas <3 Gaga, And Mirro...
styledotcom: "A silver-sequin-studded trenchcoat meeting on the minds: http://bit.ly/ba3YWt" That is one bad ass jacket. erin_lucas: "My 90 year old
by
Katherine Shushtari
Shopping
Cheap Thrill! Gap's Trendy Knit Motorcycle Sweater
Gap always provides us with a back-to-basics style that is both timeless and price-friendly, but occasionally they switch it up and deliver an
by
Katherine Shushtari
New York
Make-Out Parties, East Coast Twitterers Are Not Happy, And Super ...
The Indian curry on East 6th Street is so hot the chef has to wear a gas mask. (WSJ) The city of Newark has been hit by the recession so badly that they
by
Katherine Shushtari
Politics
Twitter Troll: Nicole Hates Dingle, Stalking Stylists, And Momsen...
NylonMag: "@Cory_Kennedy - @beckadiamond and @FaranKrentcil found a record that looks like you! http://tweetphoto.com/34241743" It's the brooding stare
by
Katherine Shushtari
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted