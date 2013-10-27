Skip navigation!
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment News
Kate Upton Mixes It Up For Halloween, Literally
Julie Gerstein
Oct 27, 2013
Entertainment News
Will Kanye West Be His Own Best Man?
Julie Gerstein
Oct 27, 2013
Entertainment News
Jamie Dornan's Wife Is Pregnant — Christian Grey Is A Dad!
Julie Gerstein
Oct 27, 2013
Entertainment News
Miley Cyrus Knows What Everyone's Saying (& She Doesn't Care)
Miley Cyrus is certainly having a crazy year. The 20-year-old singer and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, split up. Her newest record, Bangerz, debuted at
by
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment
An Ode To The Happiest Tap-Dancing 4-Year-Old Ever
There's dancing to the beat of your own drum, and there's doing what the incredible little girl does in this laugh-until-you-cry video. While the rest of
by
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment News
Marcia Wallace, Iconic
Simpsons
Voice, Passes Away
The name Marcia Wallace may not be familiar to many, but Edna Krabappel — the character she voiced on The Simpsons for the past 24 years — is. This
by
Julie Gerstein
Politics
Alyssa Milano Perfects Her Wardrobe For
Project Runway
No matter what Alyssa Milano does, she'll always and forever be Samantha Micelli from Who's the Boss. Milano was the perfect '80s teenager, with flowing
by
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment News
Lady Gaga Goes For The Ghoul — Sans Shoes In Berlin
One of the best parts about being Lady Gaga? Living every day like it's Halloween. Case in point: The crazy getup she wore out on the town in Berlin
by
Julie Gerstein
Choupette
Choupette Speaks! Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Gives First Interview
Sure, your cat is cute and fluffy and loves to cuddle, but can she talk? In French? Your cat's obviously not as skilled as Karl Lagerfeld's prized
by
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment News
Angelina Jolie Might Write A Tell-All Memoir (& We Can't Wait)
Angelina Jolie is probably one of the most fascinating women alive, partly because she manages to be simultaneously famous and mysterious (oh, and
by
Julie Gerstein
Tech
Plum Alley: A Crowdfunding Site For Women By Women
The Internet is chock-full of crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter, Indiegogo, and GoFundMe. It's a big business — all told, they raised more than $2.7
by
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment
What Does Your Region's Personality Say About You?
There are a number of ways to describe where you live. Take the climate, the geography, or the number of subway stops until you arrive at the nearest J.
by
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment News
Miley Cyrus Defended By Backup Dancer Over Controversy
A week after one of Miley Cyrus' backup dancers, Hollis Jane, wrote a scathing piece on her blog about how working with the singer at the MTV VMA's left
by
Julie Gerstein
Politics
Female Model Switches Career — To Male Modeling
Look at the picture on the left. Now look at the picture on the right. Hard to believe, but they're the same person, Elliott Sailors, who's done a
by
Julie Gerstein
Politics
Male Birth Control Is Coming, But Not As Soon As You'd Think
Friday was World Vasectomy Day, a dubious holiday if there ever was one, but an important reminder that there's still no male birth control pill on the
by
Julie Gerstein
Fashion
Banned Lingerie Ad Asks, "Can You Fit Me?"
Lingerie ads often tow the line between risqué and raunchy. And, what's sexy to some can be over-the-top offensive to others. Take this commercial for
by
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment News
Dolly Parton Rapping For Queen Latifah Is Pretty Wonderful
We're of the mind that Dolly Parton, the woman who brought us "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," and "Islands In The Stream," can do no wrong, and we
by
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment News
Retro Celebrity Weddings We're Swooning Over
Wedding season is over, but wedding planning season is just beginning, and we've got just the thing to inspire you. We've combed through some of the most
by
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment
This Katy Perry Cover WILL Make You Cry
We love Katy Perry's anthemic track "Roar" — it's the perfect pick-yourself-up-and-feel-powerful song. Particularly when we're shamelessly belting it
by
Julie Gerstein
New York
Banksy Strikes Again: Street Artist Makes An Extreme Ronald McDon...
New York City has been under a full-on Banksy assault since the beginning of October. Today, the British street artist unveiled his latest creation: a
by
Julie Gerstein
Politics
Watch A Teenage Natalie Portman Channel Audrey Hepburn
Tomorrow is Isaac Mizrahi's birthday, which is the perfect excuse to rewatch this incredible commercial that Natalie Portman made for Sir Isaac. The 1996
by
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment
Elizabeth Berkley Reliving Famous
Saved By The Bell
Mome...
We're so excited, and we're not even going to try to hide it. Former Saved by the Bell star Elizabeth Berkley is set to perform a routine to the Pointer
by
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment News
Pharrell Williams & Helen Lasichanh Threw "Most Fun Wedding Ever"
Pharrell Williams is having a really good 2013. First, he's on two of the year's biggest tracks — Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" and Daft Punk's "Get
by
Julie Gerstein
Politics
Instagram Wedding Secrets: How To Get The Most (& Best) Pics
We've been in love with Elizabeth Spiridakis Olson ever since we stumbled across her blog White Lightning five years ago. The style blogger has lived
by
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment
SNL
Recap: Bruce Willis Is Throwing A Boy Dance Party & Ka...
Bruce Willis hosted Saturday Night Live this week, for the first time in nearly 25 years — the last time was to promote Look Who's Talking — which
by
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment
Charlie Hunnam Quits
Fifty Shades
. Who Will Play Christian...
Well, that was quick. Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam, who had signed on to play Christian Grey opposite Dakota Johnson's Anastasia Steele in the
by
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment News
Rihanna In The Real World:
Cosmo's
Editors Try RiRi's Wild...
What would happen if we all suddenly went to work dressed like Rihanna? The editors of Cosmopolitan wanted to find out, so they took a page from the
by
Julie Gerstein
Celebrity Style
Melissa McCarthy Goes Glam On The Cover Of
Elle
Elle's November issue is themed around women in Hollywood, and they've tapped one of our favorite funny ladies, Melissa McCarthy, for one of its six
by
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment News
Miley's Backup Dancer Speaks Out: The VMAs "Left Me Shaking & Cry...
Hollis Jane is a little-person actress based in Los Angeles. She's also one of the people who was hired to perform as a backup dancer with Miley Cyrus
by
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment
Alexander Skarsgård, In Cut Copy's "Free Your Mind" Video, Plays ...
Alexander Skarsgård, are you trying to tell us something? First, you play the leader of an anti-capitalist cult/terrorist group in the movie The East.
by
Julie Gerstein
