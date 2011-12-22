Skip navigation!
Jillian Lucas
New York
5 Things To Know This A.M. — Dec 22 2011
Jillian Lucas
Dec 22, 2011
New York
5 Things To Know This A.M. — Dec 21 2011
Jillian Lucas
Dec 21, 2011
New York
5 Things To Know This A.M. — Dec 15 2011
Jillian Lucas
Dec 15, 2011
Politics
These New "Lickable" Public Bikes Colors Are, Well, Delicious
Once this winter weather stops stifling our need for speed, Public Bikes has the perfect pick me up for the warm months that are just around the corner
by
Jillian Lucas
Fashion
Check These Ravishing Wraps In Audrey Lam's Debut Scarf Collection
As the wind whips through us for the next few months, we can only hope to find refuge buried in what we have wrapped around our necks. But if you're one
by
Jillian Lucas
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 08 2011
Did you love Troop Beverly Hills as much as we did (a.k.a enough to know all the words to the cookie song)? Sign up for this real-life weekend Troop-Bev
by
Jillian Lucas
Chicago
A Very Luxurious Garage Sale Pops Up In The Windy City
We never let a great vintage designer piece slip through our fashion-hungry fingers, and with Sarca and Luxury Garage Sale teaming up, we're just about
by
Jillian Lucas
New York
5 Things To Know This A.M. — Dec 07 2011
The grievance list against the (always unpredictable) L train may be riddled with complaints by late-night commuters and annoyed residents, but now it
by
Jillian Lucas
New York
Save Your Holiday Spending Moolah For The Matt Bernson Sample Sale
If you're still looking for a pair of one of this season's crave-worthy shoe designs, then we've got the solution. NYC designer Matt Bernson—known for
by
Jillian Lucas
New York
5 Things To Know This A.M. — Dec 01 2011
John Legend's apartment is for sale, but you can get an identical unit for $50k less, thanks to his low-balling neighbor. (NY Curbed) You think you've
by
Jillian Lucas
Shopping
10 Leather Pieces That Break The Moto-Jacket Mold
Just the smell of leather makes us want to reach for our wallet. And, as we've been hitting the shops for some serious holiday browsing, that rich scent
by
Jillian Lucas
Politics
R29 First Look: We're Lusting For The Wolverine x Samantha Pleet ...
Stop your cold-weather whining because we've got the remedy. Wolverine, known for their marriage of weather-durable materials and modern styling in their
by
Jillian Lucas
New York
5 Things To Know This A.M. — Nov 30 2011
Relive days gone by with these amazing NYC photos from the 1900s, including shots of a packed beach at Coney Island (that actually happened?) and
by
Jillian Lucas
New York
5 Things To Know This A.M. — Nov 23 2011
You've already seen the custom Chanel dress Momma Monster wore to the opening of Gaga's Workshop, but if you weren't the lucky few who got to see the
by
Jillian Lucas
New York
Candela's Sample Sale Brings Serious Heat For The Holidays
We fell in love with Candela's newest line for its perfect pops of color and unique staple pieces that are way more luxurious than any holiday indulgence.
by
Jillian Lucas
New York
No Undies, No Problem: Blake Lively Rocks This See-Through Gown
Blake Lively has notoriously turned our heads for (mostly) on-trend style and figure-flaunting garb, however this time, the Gossip-Girl starlet
by
Jillian Lucas
Styling Tips
4 Celebrity Perfect Outfits: Holiday Edition!
Celebrities are lucky enough to work with a battalion of stylists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and designers… but you guys also have your own team of
by
Connie Wang
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 17 2011
Metal spikes, rhinestones, zebra fur, oh my! The Christian Louboutin men's flat is one decked-out shoe that falls anything but, well, flat. (Hypebeast)
by
Jillian Lucas
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 17 2011
In Soho mid-December? Hang with some of the nation's most sizzling firefighters, plus pick up some of the city's best sex toys.(Gothamist) Check out an
by
Jillian Lucas
New York
Loomstate's "Zero-Waste" Student-Collab Aces The Eco-Friendly Fas...
Imagine being a young designer, fresh out of design school, and having the opportunity to collaborate on a garment with New York design royalty. For one
by
Jillian Lucas
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 16 2011
LIFE has showcased many pictures we know and love, but check out their compilation of the “sexiest” ones of all. Ooh, la la. (LIFE) Amazon has always
by
Jillian Lucas
Shopping
Snooze-Proof LBDs That Feel Extra-Festive
When you look back at 2011 and realize that you're wearing the same little, black sample-sale score in half your Facebook pictures (you know, the same one
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 10 2011
Harper's Bazaar talks film and fashion with the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna. It's a bit of lace, some platinum blonde moments, (airbrushing much?!), and
by
Jillian Lucas
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 10 2011
Pair your bodysuits and neon spandex with liquid love. Always-unpredictable American Apparel takes on the beauty market with a line of lip gloss.
by
Jillian Lucas
Los Angeles
Michael Jackson's Death Bed For Sale, Thanks But No Thanks
It doesn't really surprise us that the contents of the late Michael Jackson's house went up for auction, but there was one item that really threw us for
by
Jillian Lucas
Chicago
Shopping For A Cause: The Wood Family Foundation Does It Right at...
We may not be the most sports savvy, but when it comes to fashionable sport charities, game on. Chicago Cubs' pitcher Kerry Wood and his wife Sarah are
by
Jillian Lucas
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 09 2011
Can't wait until tomorrow to catch a glimpse at the always amazing wings that the Victoria's Secret Angels will wear? Here's a sneak peak at some of these
by
Jillian Lucas
Entertainment
Metamorphosis Reveals Marilyn Monroe's Biggest Shoe Crush
When it comes to inspiring women, there's one blonde bombshell R29 cannot leave off the list: Norma Jeane Baker, or as we all know her, Marilyn Monroe. We
by
Jillian Lucas
Fashion
First Look! Jessie Randall's Personal Picks From Loeffler Randall...
Loeffler Randall made us do a rain dance with their collection of water-savvy boots for fall, and they're at it again with the resort '12 collection
by
Jillian Lucas
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 02 2011
Yak chic—commit that phrase to memory, because it's now apparently a thing. (The Cut) We may have seen our fair share of obscene t-shirts but this one
by
Jillian Lucas
