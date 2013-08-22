Skip navigation!
Jenny Berg
Entertainment News
Christina Hendricks Gives Us
Mad
Tips
Jenny Berg
Aug 22, 2013
Chicago
There Will Be Bubbles: The Monarch’s Sweet New Weekend Deal
Jenny Berg
Aug 16, 2013
Beauty
12 Yogi Approved Foot Care Products
Jenny Berg
Aug 13, 2013
Chicago
Homestead’s New Menu Has Garden-Fresh Goods
City living has its perks, but it has its drawbacks, too. Example? As much as we’d love a sprawling vegetable garden, we only have space for potted
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
Noodle With This: 4 Chicago Spots For Asian-Style Brunch
Need something to look forward to on Sundays? If pancakes are no longer doing the trick, head to one of these spots for a traditional Asian or
by
Jenny Berg
Wallet-Friendly
Cheap Trick: 8 Of Chicago’s Best Happy Hours
We love a good bargain, and our penny-pinching ways are not just reserved for retail therapy alone. Believe it or not, you can have a social life without
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
Gorgeous Hair That Feels Like Cashmere? Yes, Please!
What do we miss about wintertime? Nada, zilch — well, except our cashmere sweaters. Luckily, a new service from George the Salon will let us sport the
by
Jenny Berg
Fitness
Jennifer Aniston’s Yoga Coach Can Squeeze You In This Weekend
Stars like Jennifer Aniston and Brooke Shields work out with yoga guru Mandy Ingber to keep healthy, fit, and calm — and now, it’s your turn to soak
by
Jenny Berg
Skin Care
Unless You Sweat Like A Mountain Man, These Items Will Keep You Dry
As dyed-in-the-wool girly girls, we drift toward grooming products that are prettily packaged, sweetly scented, or cutely named. But what’s even
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
Come For The Workout, Stay For The Steam: 3 Top-Notch Locker Rooms
Gym memberships don’t come cheap. And though we can’t argue that toning up is worth paying up, we like to see a little more return on our investment
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
This Chicago Resto Is Serving Up 3,000 Plants — & We Want Reserva...
Chicago is long on charm, but short on the alfresco-dining days. When summer hits, we typically take an outdoor meal anywhere we can get it — even if
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
This New Bar Encourages You To Drop Your Drink
Nothing good comes from doing shots. Drop shots, however? Now that’s another story. Drop, the new DJ-driven lounge in Lincoln Park, has given us a
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
Here's Why You Should Bring Dad To Tortoise Club This Sunday!
Father’s Day is just around the corner. And while we’ve gotten more pitches for grills, ties, and toolboxes we can shake a wrench at, we like to
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
A Killer Workout & Pro-Dating Tips? This. Is. Happening.
The Bar Method just opened a new studio in the Gold Coast, which means there’s one more spot in the city to help you land a hot body — and a hot
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
Want To Have A Picnic With Jewel This Weekend? The Deets Are Here
When we were in high school, there wasn’t a day that passed without us pondering: “Who will save your soul, if you won’t save your own?” In
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
Get On Stage At The Lyric Opera — No Singing Skills Required
Sure, Second City is where comedy legends like Tina Fey got their start, but the Lyric Opera’s history isn’t too shabby either. Did you know that
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
Like Ping-Pong & Sushi? Then You’ll Love The New Happy Hour At Ja...
There are things we definitely don’t miss about college; admittedly, beer pong is not one of those things. So, while we grew out of frat houses long
by
Jenny Berg
Entertainment
Kate Boy Is Coming To Chicago — Get Out Your Ambient Socks!
There’s nothing more intriguing than a little mystery, which is why we’re hooked on electro-pop band Kate Boy. The group’s chanteuse, Kate
by
Jenny Berg
Celebrity Style
Ross Mathews Talks Gwyn & His Diddy Bromance
When it comes to summer reading, we'll admit, sometimes, we like to indulge in something breezy, easy, and — if possible — pink on the cover. So, we
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
It’s Sandal Season! Why Not Splurge On The Best Pedicure in Town?
If you’re perfectly content with a ho-hum pedicure, your whole world’s about to change. The Moor Therapeutic Detoxifying Pedicure is available for a
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
Got SPF? ULTA Does! Here’s Where to Find All Your Summer Beauty G...
The sun is shining, the patios are open, and the 40-degree days — knock on wood — are behind us. At last, it’s time to ditch the winter fragrances
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
Chicago Q’s Got All Your Favorite Derby Day Fixings
This week gave us a little taste of beach season. But before you stock up on kale and cucumbers, head to Chicago q’s “Derby q” viewing party on
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
Book This: Get Your Nails Done By Emily Blunt’s Manicurist
A good manicure can set the vibe for the whole day. When we want to feel polished and pretty, we’re all about the nudes; when we’re getting gussied
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
Sweet 'N' Spicy: Our 13 Favorite Thai Restaurants
UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 5. After a long workday, when we can't bring ourselves to cook, we always rely on one go-to
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
The Lyric Opera's New Star Talks Makeup, Marriage, & More
We’ve been geeking out over musical theater for as long as we can remember. The lyrical songs, the beautiful costumes, and the dreamy plotlines have
by
Jenny Berg
Fashion
What Will You Wear When It Stops Raining? Your Answer, Here
Rain, rain, go away — or we will. All these gray skies and endless downpours have us dreaming of a place that’s sunny and dry, and we’re downright
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
It's A Mod, Mod World At This Weekend's Vintage Jewelry Showcase
Blame it on Joan, Betty, and Megan, but we’ve had some major ‘60s style envy lately. We may never master the perfect cat-eye, but we do know where
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
Gordon Salon Is Going Green — & Helping You Save Some
A hairstyle can speak volumes about a girl. And while the messy bun works for your everyday routine, there is one cause worth getting gussied up for:
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
These Sandwiches Are So Cute, We Kind Of Want to Cuddle With Them
We’ve used many adjectives to describe sandwiches, but “cute” has never been applied — until now. Duran European Sandwiches & Café is a new
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
You Host The Party, Tesori Will Take Care Of The Grub
You’ve been meaning to get the girls together for dinner. But deadlines, tax time, and that pesky thing called "I don’t feel like cooking" are all
by
Jenny Berg
