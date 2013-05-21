The sun is shining, the patios are open, and the 40-degree days — knock on wood — are behind us. At last, it’s time to ditch the winter fragrances and load up on that SPF. And we know just the spot to do it.

The West Loop’s spanking-new ULTA Beauty isn’t billed as a “one-stop beauty destination” for naught. (Seriously, it’s not just PR jargon.) At 10,000 square feet, the playground for prettiness stocks a whopping 20,000 beauty products. There’s BB cream from philosophy, hydrating masks from Dermalogica, cheek stains from Tarte, and summery scents from Marc Jacobs. And that’s just what we scored on our first visit.