Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Gozde Eker
Style
A Peek At What's In Our Fantasy Shopping Cart
Michelle Li
Jun 21, 2018
Food & Drinks
3 Fun Breakfast Recipes Worth Getting Out Of Bed For
Lily di Costanzo
Sep 15, 2017
Food & Drinks
5 Gifts-In-A-Jar That Will Save You From Last-Minute Present Disasters
Zoe Bain
Dec 14, 2016
Trends
5 Workwear Trends That Changed Women's Lives
Think about what you wear to work every day. Jeans? A blazer and shift dress? Sneakers and leggings? Making up 47% of the U.S. workforce, women have
by
Alison Ives
Skin Care
8 Skin-Care Trends You Haven't Heard Of Yet
A better, more effective skin-care routine is something everyone can get behind. Whether you're constantly looking for that magic cream that gives your
by
Hayley Mason
Food & Drinks
6 Soups-In-A-Jar That Will Become Your New Obsession
Here at Refinery29, our jar obsession runs deep. We pack our breakfasts, snacks, and lunches in jars. And now that it's officially fall, we're already
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
We Never Knew Our Crock-Pot Could Do This
Are you finding yourself seriously regretting sending out that invite to 100 of your closest friends? Well, have no fear, because crocktails are here.
by
Ally-Jane Grossan
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted