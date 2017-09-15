Much like the coffee vs. tea debate, people tend to feel quite strongly about whether they identify as a breakfast person or not. The pro-breakfast lot is quick to reference the power of morning fuel (you've definitely heard them drop that "most important meal of the day" line), while the defectors insist that standard brunch flavors are way too restricted. If you're not into cereal, smoothies, eggs, or toast, after all, finding your go-to a.m. meal gets pretty tricky.
While we won't try to sell you on the importance of eating within a certain number of hours after waking, we do want to make a case for breakfast not being boring. In fact, we're of the opinion that the first meal of the day is hands-down the most fun, especially when paired with a mug of delicious The Original Donut Shop® Coffee. So in an effort to unabashedly change minds and get you on our side, we've compiled three recipes that are too fun for even the staunchest denier to resist. Whether you're inviting your crew over for a leisurely brunch, gearing up for a big day, or living your best meal-prep life, these out-of-the-ordinary recipes are total game changers. We're about to turn you into a believer.
Blueberry Breakfast Cake In A Jar
Serves 2
Who doesn't want to mix it up and have cake first thing in the morning? These blueberry- and sprinkle-topped vanilla quinoa jars look and taste like dessert but pack a heartier punch.
Ingredients
1 cup quinoa
2 cups dairy, almond, soy, or cashew milk
Pinch of salt
3/4 cup (about 4 oz) blueberries
1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract
Toppings such as sprinkles, chopped nuts, dates, or additional blueberries
Instructions
1. Combine quinoa, milk, and salt in a medium saucepan.
2. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Then reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, for about 18 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed.
3. Remove from heat and stir in blueberries and vanilla.
4. Ladle mixture into two jars; top with extra blueberries and any toppings you desire.
Chocolate-Hazelnut Crumble Coffee Cake
Serves 10
A decadent swirl of chocolate-hazelnut goodness is the key to this perfect-for-brunch coffee cake. Remember to pull out some of the batter before adding the sour cream and egg — this will serve as the sweet and nutty crumble topping.
Ingredients
2 cups plus 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/4 tsp salt
6 oz (1 1/2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cubed
2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
1 cup chopped hazelnuts, divided
1 cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
1 large egg
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
2/3 cup chocolate hazelnut spread
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
2. Butter and flour a 9-inch springform pan.
3. In a food processor, pulse flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until blended. Add butter cubes and pulse until mixture resembles large coarse crumbs.
4. Remove 1/2 cup of mixture and put in a medium bowl. Stir in cocoa and 1/2 cup of the hazelnuts. Set this aside to use as your topping.
5. To the food processor bowl, add sour cream, egg, and vanilla; process until blended.
6. Scrape about half of this batter into your prepared pan. Using the back of a spoon, spread across bottom of pan and about 1 inch up sides.
7. Drop the hazelnut spread in an even layer over the batter, leaving a rim of dough around the pan edges. Sprinkle with remaining nuts.
8. Cover with dollops of the remaining cake mixture, trying to spread them as evenly as possible. The batter will spread and cover while baking.
9. Evenly sprinkle with topping mixture.
10. Bake cake 50–55 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in center comes out with just a few moist crumbs and cake feels firm to the touch. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.
Monster Avocado Toast
Serves 2
This kicked-up avocado toast incorporates unexpected flavors (think: surprise pesto and Greek yogurt) and is so easy to make.
Ingredients
1/2 large avocado
2 tbsp plain Greek yogurt
Salt to taste
1 tbsp prepared pesto sauce
2 slices toast of choice
6 thin slices tomato
6 thin slices cucumber
Handful of microgreens, sprouts, or baby arugula
Instructions
1. In a small bowl, mash avocado flesh with yogurt to blend. Season with salt.
2. Evenly spread pesto on toast slices.
3. Top toast with avocado mixture, tomato, cucumber, and greens. Enjoy!
