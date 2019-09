While we won't try to sell you on the importance of eating within a certain number of hours after waking, we do want to make a case for breakfast not being boring. In fact, we're of the opinion that the first meal of the day is hands-down the most fun, especially when paired with a mug of delicious The Original Donut Shop® Coffee . So in an effort to unabashedly change minds and get you on our side, we've compiled three recipes that are too fun for even the staunchest denier to resist. Whether you're inviting your crew over for a leisurely brunch, gearing up for a big day, or living your best meal-prep life, these out-of-the-ordinary recipes are total game changers. We're about to turn you into a believer.