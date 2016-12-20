Skip navigation!
Fashion
Uniqlo Is Solving Every Fashion Girl's Biggest Winter Dilemma
Kelly Agnew
Dec 20, 2016
Street Style
The Most Powerful Styling Trick In The Book
Jessica Roska
Dec 19, 2016
Hair
3 Fresh Braids For Any Skill Level
Hayley Mason
Apr 13, 2016
Makeup
Yes, You CAN Wear This Eye Makeup Trend
Blue eyeshadow may have been our first foray into makeup, but thanks to a slew of appearances on the spring/summer 2016 runways (and every cool girl's
by
Hayley Mason
Styling Tips
How To Dress Up When You Don't Wear Dresses
When it’s time to get fancy — a holiday fête, a wedding, that highly anticipated third date — a dress is an easy, effective (albeit quite obvious)
by
Gina Marinelli
Makeup
4
Star Wars
Beauty Looks Your Inner Fangirl Will Love
PSA: There's about a month left until the new STAR WARS: The Force Awakens hits theaters. We've bought our tickets in advance and rewatched the first six
by
Jada Wong
Hair
Always Late? 5 Fresh Hairstyles That Take Less Than 5 Minutes
You know that text message you send — the one that says, "OMW! Be there in 10!"? How many times have you wrote it when you really haven't left your spot
by
Hayley Mason
Hair
5 Braids You HAVEN'T Seen Yet
We're going to be bad beauty editors for a moment and make a confession: We thought braids were on their way out. After all, there are only so many ways
by
Hayley Mason
Hair
5 Work Hairstyles That Will Get You Out The Door FAST
We 100% believe the only thing you should focus on at work is putting your nose to the grindstone and being a total boss — regardless of whether or
by
Hayley Mason
Fashion
The Anti-Bride Guide To Wedding-Day Style
On your wedding day of all days, your personal style should shine through. You should aim for the same feeling as when you wear your favorite,
by
Gina Marinelli
Hair
How To Style Your Hair Like A French Girl
When it comes to style, French women can seriously do no wrong. From the way they cuff their denim just right to the deceptively effortless way they pair
by
Jada Wong
