Colleen Nika
Entertainment News
20 Celebrity Twitter Bios That Are Downright Genius
Colleen Nika
Jan 30, 2015
Entertainment News
Kirsten Dunst Courts Controversy (Again)
Colleen Nika
Apr 19, 2014
Music
Miley Hospitalized, Postpones Remainder Of Bangerz Tour
Colleen Nika
Apr 19, 2014
Entertainment News
Plucky Teen Asks Miss America To Prom, Gets Suspended
It's the sort of adolescent dramedy that belongs on a episode of MTV's High School Stories — this time revamped for the #selfie generation. It's the
by
Colleen Nika
Music
Prince Releases New Single, Buries The Hatchet With Former Record...
Music fans may remember that Prince and his label, Warner Bros. Records, didn't exactly get along. But, 21 years after protesting his contract situation
by
Colleen Nika
Music
Is Gwen Stefani Joining Pharrell On
The Voice
?
Only weeks after NBC confirmed that Pharrell Williams will join The Voice as a coach next season, rumors are swirling that another pioneering pop
by
Colleen Nika
Entertainment News
MTV Movie Awards: Lupita Nyong'o's Chanel Dress Looks Elegantly W...
Not everyone can pull off a quirky Karl Lagerfeld creation, but then again, few mortals compare to Lupita Nyong'o, who just showed up on the MTV Movie
by
Colleen Nika
Entertainment News
MTV Movie Awards: Nicki Minaj Looks Surprisingly Minimal & Gorgeous
The red-carpet arrivals are still pouring in at the MTV Movie Awards, but we may already have our hearts set on an early favorite: one Miss Nicki Minaj,
by
Colleen Nika
Entertainment News
Kirsten Dunst's Surprising Gender Role Commentary
Kirsten Dunst has shared her thoughts on gender roles in a relationship — and we're kind of wishing she hadn't. Turns out Dunst, who has played every
by
Colleen Nika
Music
Who Is Allie X? Inside Pop's Best New Mystery
We're going to call it right now: Allie X is the most promising new singer of 2014. Fact. The upstart Canadian songstress has already won over Katy
by
Colleen Nika
Movies
Chloë Moretz Gets Her Own Dystopian Franchise In
The 5th Wave...
Is Chloë Grace Moretz primed to be the new Jennifer Lawrence? Expect to see that prediction everywhere soon. Just as Shailene Woodley's buzzed-about
by
Colleen Nika
Movies
DogTV: Finally, A TV Channel Just For Your Pooch
We all know cats rule the Internet, but will dogs rule TV? It's a theory we're interested in seeing play out after Discovery Communications' announced its
by
Colleen Nika
Music
Outkast's Coachella Comeback Bombs Over Indio
Its Coachella performance was set up to be one of the most anticipated reunions of the decade, and for good reason: Outkast is still the ultimate
by
Colleen Nika
Movies
Robert Downey Jr. Gave 50 Kids (& The Internet) The BEST Gift For...
To celebrate his 49th birthday yesterday, Robert Downey Jr. treated a group of very lucky kids to a screening of the new Marvel movie Captain America:
by
Colleen Nika
Politics
Science: Female Helicopter Pilots Are Better Than Men
In February, TIME magazine shared a recent Army report containing a myth-busting statistic: Women helicopter pilots crash less often than men. This, of
by
Colleen Nika
Movies
Sigourney Weaver Joins
Prometheus 2
— Is It A Prequel To <...
Sci-fi priestess Sigourney Weaver looks set to join the cast of Prometheus 2. Though we don't know to what extent she'll feature in the Ridley Scott
by
Colleen Nika
Movies
Game Of Thrones
Costume Or High Fashion?
Gearing up for tomorrow's season-four premiere of HBO's Game of Thrones, it's easy to get lost in the social-media sea of references to Castle Black and
by
Colleen Nika
Movies
J.K. Rowling’s Next Film Series,
Fantastic Beasts,
Confirm...
The Harry Potter era may be behind us, but J.K. Rowling's fans always have something to look forward to. After being revealed as the real author behind
by
Colleen Nika
Pop Culture
Prepare To Spend Way Too Much Time With Patatap
Patatap takes a familiar conundrum — being supremely bored in front of your computer — and saves you from backsliding into the rabbit hole of wonky
by
Colleen Nika
Pop Culture
An Oculus Rift In Facebook's Timeline
This week's biggest tech news has been impossible to miss: Facebook bought Oculus VR for $2 billion and the People of the Internet went all Chicken
by
Colleen Nika
Movies
David Fincher's
Gone Girl
: A First Look
The first official footage from the upcoming David Fincher-directed thriller, Gone Girl, premiered at the CinemaCon convention, and easily prevailed as
by
Colleen Nika
Music
Britney Covers Madonna's "Burning Up" — And It's Good!
Britney Spears, in her current role as the Queen of Vegas, may not be moving units like she once did, but she's still keeping the myth alive for thousands
by
Colleen Nika
Tech
Send Your Most Important Handwritten Notes Straight To The Cloud ...
Even though most of us type more than we handwrite these days, we're pretty sure pens and paper won't be going extinct any time soon. In fact, it's not
by
Colleen Nika
Tech
Group Texting: One Woman's Pet Peeve Is Another's Slumber Party
Group texting isn't a new phenomenon, but it's proven to be a popular topic of discussion lately. Gizmodo just published an etiquette guide (the bluntly
by
Colleen Nika
Music
Preview Lady Gaga's New Video, Premiering Tonight (On
Dateline...
After months of speculation, frustration, and endless cancellations, Lady Gaga is finally set to release a new music video — her first in almost seven
by
Colleen Nika
Music
Westboro Baptist Church's Protest of Lorde's Show Goes Hilariousl...
Things aren't going so well lately over at Westboro Baptist Church in Topeka, KS. Their hate-mongering leader, Pastor Fred Phelps, just died, and now
by
Colleen Nika
Movies
Kevin Bacon Revives His Iconic
Footloose
Dance for Jimmy F...
Remember Footloose? Of course you do. The '80s flick may be 30 years old, but new generations discover it all the time thanks to cable reruns, and, of
by
Colleen Nika
Music
12 Lady Mix-Masters To Stream NOW
If you've paged through an electronic music magazine lately, you may not believe that female producers even exist. Fortunately, those "best DJ" lists that
by
Colleen Nika
Movies
Stanley Kubrick's Daughter Releases Endearing Behind-The-Scenes P...
Legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick's daughter, Vivian, is an inspiring visionary in her own right. A composer, a director, and overall creative guru,
by
Colleen Nika
Fashion
Is Aéropostale On The Brink Of Extinction?
Aéropostale has always played the underdog to clean-cut sibling staples American Eagle and Abercrombie & Fitch. But, lately, things have been looking
by
Colleen Nika
