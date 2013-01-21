Skip navigation!
Cailey Anne Rizzo
College
Study Abroad 101: Make Your Chez Abroad Seem More Like Home
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Jan 21, 2013
New York
What Are You Doing For #Doomsday? We've Got Your Booze-Filled Plans
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Dec 20, 2012
New York
Score Vintage YSL for $25 at Mafalda (Yeah, You Read That Right)
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Dec 19, 2012
Fashion
Cue The Collective Aww: The Man Repeller Styles Her Hubby
It’s been six months of marital bliss for Leandra Medine, aka The Man Repeller, and hubby Abie Cohen. But, has it been sartorial bliss? Fortunately,
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Food & Drinks
X-Mas Detox: We've Got Your Hit-The-Gym Motivation
Christmas is a week away, which means New Year’s (and New Year's resolutions) is only two weeks away. So, prepare to hear the words “juice
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Entertainment
Most Intense Holiday DIY Ever: This Ugly Sweater Has An iPad In It
We here at R29 love our ugly sweaters: Ironically, seriously, basically any way possible. But this year, when busting out our perennial favorites, we just
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
New York
Sorry, Diet: Free Milk Bar Cookies Are Coming To Your 'Hood
Few things are dearer to our hearts than the annual tradition of baking cookies with our families. But for some of us NYC transplants, that just won’t
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Travel
Your Stylish Art Basel Itinerary: 20 Things You Can't Miss
Before you proceed any further, please be aware that this post is dangerous. There could be side effects. We're going off of personal experience, folks.
by
Kristian Laliberte
Mens
The Official Gift Guide For The 1% Dude
We don’t know about you, but every year when it comes to buying holiday gifts for our plethora of guy friends, we get a little stumped. Would he prefer
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Stores
The Coolest Tchotchkes We've Ever Seen — At Odin, Obviously
If you’re a well-heeled New York dude (as if our guy readers would be anything else), you’ve probably heard of Odin, the emporium of all things cool
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
New York
Tonight: Hang With Famouses, Toast The Tree At Rockefeller Center
Tonight, everyone, is the night. The night of the 79th annual Rockefeller Center tree lighting. Bust out your hot chocolate, throw some chestnuts onto an
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
New York
There's Now A Fairytale Book About DVF, But It's 100% True
In 1970, a young girl from Brussels married her Swiss boyfriend, became a princess, came to New York, and started a fashion empire. It's the stuff fairy
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Street Style
The Coolest, Delightfully Unexpected, Street-Style Hit
We've heard it said time and time again: Black clothing is universally flattering. Just look at this photo of Um Se Yun as evidence. She's incredibly
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Entertainment
Best Prank Ever? The 99-Cent Store Gets 100 Customers On Black Fr...
100 pranksters, 99 cents, and a “reporter” from NBC. No, this isn’t some strange version of "The 12 Days Of Christmas." This is a very real, very
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Shopping
Good Karma All Around: Give A Gift That Gives Back
Already checking off your holiday shopping list? Good for you. But what about that one person? You know, that one. The one you placed at the bottom of the
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Fashion
Seasonal Blues Already Setting In? Banish Them With Dusen Dusen
We've never been fans of those who rush through the seasons — the people who start talking about Christmas in September or others who wish for beach
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Street Style
Tomboys Take Note: Dress Well, Play Hard
Confession: We never really, fully grew out of our elementary-school tomboy phase. Sure, we've traded in our jerseys for jersey-knit dresses, but we
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Designers
Shoes That Make A Lasting Impression—Behold, Your Bold, New Sole ...
At times, our never-ending hunt for our sole mates could be declared excessive, and no, we may not always have practicality in mind when we fill our
by
Gina Marinelli
Stores
Bloody-Good News: British Brand Joseph Is Now Online
Attention all Anglophiles: the ultra-hip British design house, Joseph, has officially launched itself into the world of e-commerce. Previously only
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Designers
Fashion Role Models: Obakki's Fall Line Gives 100% Back To South ...
Before we go on and on about Obakki's fall '12 collection that benefits South Sudan, here's your 10-second crash course on why it's so important: Located
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Entertainment News
Weird: Katy Perry And John Mayer Are Making Each Other Dress Better
When it comes to the did-they/didn't-they nature of John Mayer and Katy Perry's relationship, we're not nearly as fascinated with their coupledom status
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
New York
Are You Living In The U.S.A.’s Most Expensive Zip Code?
For years, Alpine, New Jersey has laid claim to the most expensive zip code in the country. Well, move over Jersey, there’s a new set of numbers topping
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Entertainment News
Two Of Our Major Girl Crushes Team Up for One Awesome Flick
We’re big believers that two heads are better than one, but we're even bigger believers that two witty, perfectly coifed,
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Entertainment
Dark Shadows
Inspires A Spooky, '70s Halloween (Plus, A ...
There are only 29 shopping days left 'til the best holiday of the year: Halloween. 29! If you’re anything like us, you've only just begun to think
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Stores
Rebels Rejoice: Agyness Deyn X Dr. Martens Arrives At Urban
We love shoes. Our closets are filled with all manner of footwear from flatforms to stilettos to those ill-advised gladiator sandals from the early '00s
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
New York
Got Plans Saturday? We’ve Got Your
Free
Weekend Lineup
When we first moved to NYC, we made a checklist of everything we were going to do. High on said list was visiting some of the awesome museums our area
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Entertainment
Gangnam Goes High Fashion: Psy & Jill Stuart Team Up (Maybe)
It’s no secret that we love Internet sensations (we swear, we're not trying to kill time at work), but this is something straight out of our wackiest
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Designers
Too Good To Be True: This (& This & Yes, Even That) Came From Aldo
Looking back on 2012 so far, we'll admit that we've been good most of the time. Certainly good enough to wake up and find something like the Aldo holiday
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Tech
This Handbag Will Charge Your iPhone, Possibly Change Your Life
We all have important business we need to take care of on our phones: Returning e-mails while out of the office, sending outfit pics to our BFFs, getting
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
New York
Blake Lively Covers The October Issue Of
Allure
, Gives W...
We just can’t get enough of Blake Lively lately (but really, can anybody?). After news of her ultra-secret marriage to Ryan Reynolds leaked, Miss
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
