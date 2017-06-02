Skip navigation!
Bethany Brill
Fashion
Meet The Most In-Demand Artist For A-List Parties
Kelly Agnew
Jun 2, 2017
Fashion
Fashion Is Still Super Casual — & We're 100% Okay With It
Jessica Roska
Mar 30, 2017
Hair
THIS Is L.A.'s Raddest New Haircut — & It's SO Easy To Style
Lexy Lebsack
Aug 15, 2016
DIY Hairstyles
Hey, Shorty: 4 Rad 'Dos For Pixie Cuts
Although cropped cuts were fashionable long before Miley Cyrus traded her cowboy boots for booty shorts and hacked off her hair, there’s a noticeable
by
Baze Mpinja
Skin Care
5 Beauty Commandments To Live By
Most of us have a tried-and-true skin-care routine, whether it involves two, six, or even 12 steps. When you're lucky enough to stumble upon that ideal
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
5 Rules This YouTube Beauty Vlogger ALWAYS Follows
We've never been ones to follow the rules. In fact, we've made it our mission to embrace fashion faux pas and beauty "fails." You want to tell us clumpy
by
Jada Wong
Los Angeles
Style Advice From Reformation's Coolest Employees
Inside the closets of L.A.'s most stylish millennial women, you'll likely find a piece (or 10!) from Reformation. From the brand's minimalist-chic store
by
Lexy Lebsack
Movies
Is This The Best Job In Television?
If you think it’s a great time to watch TV, imagine what it’s like to make TV. And, not just to make it, but to decide what shows get made, to guide
by
Colleen Barrett
Los Angeles
6 Must-Visit Spots In Downtown L.A.
If you live in Los Angeles, you know that people love to visit. And, when they come for the holidays, you often know what they'll ask to do before they
by
Megan Reynolds
Tinseltown
3 Perfect Beauty Looks For All Your Holiday Parties
What do Gwyneth Paltrow, Sanaa Lathan, and Kerry Washington have in common? Well, for one, they're all beautiful, talented actresses. And, fun fact:
by
Ali Hoffman
Home
This So-Easy DIY Decor Will Light Up Your Space — Literally
Here's the thing about holiday decorations — they overstay their welcome. December shows up in a cloud of paper snowflakes and cardboard snowmen,
by
Megan Reynolds
Fitness
3 Easy Workouts You Can Do WITHOUT Going To The Gym
Exercising is one of the best ways to de-stress and clear out mental cobwebs, but sometimes, the gym is a little too much. When all you want to do is
by
Megan Reynolds
Travel
The L.A. Escape You Need To Hit Up — Stat
We live for the weekend. So, this fall, we're sharing the epic destinations that are filling up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new series,
by
Jada Wong
Los Angeles
The Photographer's Guide To L.A.
We live for the weekend. So, this fall, we're sharing the epic destinations that are filling up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new series,
by
Jada Wong
Celebrity Style
The Actress/Writer/Producer We're Totally Crushing On
Since the first time we saw Breaking Upwards, we've had a love affair with Zoe Lister-Jones. Luckily for us, the girl keeps her nose to the grindstone, so
by
Allison Daniels
Celebrity Style
1 Vintage Aficionado, 5 Fresh Ways To Wear Denim
It's impossible to speak to Kate Brien for more than a few minutes without the conversation veering toward her closet. Whether she's talking about her
by
Allison Daniels
Hair
How To Make A Prettier Ponytail
When it comes to hairstyles, ponytails really get the short end of the stick. Relegated to the gym or as the go-to hairstyle for girls that don't know
by
Megan McIntyre
Fitness
The 5 Moves You NEED For Summer
The beach isn't just for lounging, sipping a beer, and keeping track of when it's time to roll over and re-apply. It's also the perfect setting for your
by
Bari Lieberman
Celebrity Style
Hero Status: Meet The Female CEO Who Majorly Inspires
When I was growing up, all I ever wanted was to work in publishing. I loved magazines — all magazines — and the thought of becoming an editor and
by
Christene Barberich
Makeup
Master The Easiest Smoky Eye
Ever
The smoky eye is a classic beauty look, but there's a fine line between expertly-smudged peepers and straight-up panda eyes. Even we get tripped up
by
Jada Wong
Styling Tips
The Design-Pro Guide To Spring Style
After stepping away from her own design firm to work at Martha Stewart Living TV for a decade, Suzanne McGrath decided to go back to the drawing board and
by
Jada Wong
Hair
Make Greasy Hair Look Good — Really!
Grease — great on pizza, not so stellar on your mane. When oils build up, they can make locks look limp, dirty, flat, and way too shiny. We're not so
by
Megan McIntyre
Hair
The Most Genius Fix For Frizzed-Out Locks
No matter your hair type, frizz can be kind of a bummer. All the fluff and flyaways make your 'do look messy or like you #wokeuplikethis, but not in the
by
Megan McIntyre
New York
A Billyburg Ride With The Runway Hippie
In just the title of her ever-so-popular blog, Sonia Evers has summed up her style (and personality) in two simple words: Runway Hippie. After all, she's
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
How This Cute Style Blogger Stays Chill
You know, for a young lady who's appeared in magazines, books, and even on Zara T-shirts, Chantal van der Meijden seems to like things quiet. When we
by
Gabriel Bell
Makeup
The Lazy-Girl Makeup Guide: 7 Foxy Looks
You know those decluttering stories in magazines that tell you to "edit your beauty products down to only what you use on a daily basis"? Yeah, we hate
by
Tara Rasmus
Styling Tips
New Style Essentials For The New Year
We're well-versed in the classics — the LBD, the skinny jean, and the trench coat, just to name a few. But, since a new crop of covetable wares hits the
by
Jada Wong
Health
A Healthy Holiday? It's Easy With These Tips
It's the most gluttonous time of year — what, with all the indulgence and general merry-making. Yes, all too often, it involves a bit a lot of bubbly
by
Jada Wong
Hair
How To Get Gorgeous Hair In The Morning
Let's face it: No one's a morning person. And, anyone who says that with a straight face is probably lying. Seriously, why would you willingly leave the
by
Jada Wong
Styling Tips
How To Wear Your Entire Closet
No matter what our overstuffed closet and empty bank account tell us, we still think we have nothing to wear. Maybe it's because those jeans we bought
by
Jada Wong
