Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Amelia Alpaugh
Skin Care
The Right Way To Apply Your Skin-Care Products
Megan McIntyre
Aug 28, 2014
Skin Care
Skin-Care Fixes That Don't Cost A Fortune
Megan McIntyre
Aug 15, 2014
Skin Care
Facial Massage Made Easy
Megan McIntyre
Jul 31, 2014
Skin Care
Get The Most Out Of Your Skin-Care Routine
To say skin care can be confusing in this day and age is an understatement. Between your cream gels, serum oils, essences, waters, and your sleeping
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Problem Skin Doesn't Stand A Chance Against This Trick
Trying to cover up a blemish with makeup can lead to what is known as (at least by us) the Vicious Concealer Cycle — it seems the more you apply, the
by
Megan McIntyre
Hair
How To Make A Prettier Ponytail
When it comes to hairstyles, ponytails really get the short end of the stick. Relegated to the gym or as the go-to hairstyle for girls that don't know
by
Megan McIntyre
Home
A Nightmare Closet Makeover
In my professional life, I've done at least 50 closet makeovers. I would go into strangers' sacred spaces and tell them what to purge and how to organize.
by
Kelley Carter
Nails
5 Way-Fresh Polish Combos To Try NOW
With the warm weather and sunshine Mother Nature's been blessing us with (probably to make up for that eternal winter), painting our digits another shade
by
Jada Wong
Styling Tips
7 Badass Cutoffs You Can Totally DIY
We realize there's no such thing as a free lunch, but there are a few things that pain us to spend money on. A cover charge in order to drink at some
by
Connie Wang
Makeup
Bold Lips That Won't Budge
We can honestly say that we've never met a bold lip we didn't love. There's something about a bright, dramatic color that just fills our makeup-loving
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Layer Your Shadows For A Truly Eye-Catching Look
One should never underestimate the power of layering. Just as a cool vest can turn a basic tee into something more impactful, so, too, can using both
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Waterlining Tips That Won't Make You Cry
Waterlining — that is, using an eyeliner on the inner rims of your eyes — can be a daunting technique to master. We don't know too many people who are
by
Megan McIntyre
Nails
Make Your Manicure Last Longer With This Simple Trick
Nothing is more frustrating than devoting the time and energy to give yourself a manicure, only to have it chip hours after you finish. It's enough to
by
Megan McIntyre
Nails
A DIY & Mess-Free Mani? It's Possible!
Applying nail polish starts off easy enough, but sooner or later, you gotta switch hands. And, if you're like us (not even a little ambidextrous), it's
by
Jada Wong
Hair
This Braid Was Made For Short-Haired Girls
When it comes to naming our favorite easy-to-execute hairstyles, the braid tops the list. We got the basics down back in middle school, and, not to brag,
by
Dianna Mazzone
Makeup
Mascara Moves That Will Make Your Lashes Like Woah
Of all the makeup gizmos and gadgets at our disposal, mascara seems like the biggest no-brainer. Just swipe and go, no? Well, yes, but there's more to it
by
Megan McIntyre
Hair
This Easy Updo Was Made For Warm Weather
Once the temps hit north of 80 degrees, our top priority is getting our hair out of the way. Because as much as we love our long, free-flowing locks,
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
Bobby Pins Get Super-Trendy In This Hairstyle How-To
Like many beauty-centric ladies, we spend a significant chunk of change on the care and upkeep of our hair. Because, surely, you can't put a price on
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
The Easiest Way To Up Your Beauty Game
It's baaaaack — our beloved Beauty Prep School, that is. Last year we introduced you guys to your one-stop shop for mastering all those beauty basics,
by
Megan McIntyre
Hair
How To Skip That Awkward Growing-Out Phase With Your Pixie
As easy as short hair may be in the styling department, when it comes to the growing-out process, pixies are no picnic. The days and weeks seem to move at
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
This Braided Bun Is Going Into Heavy Rotation For Us This Spring
Along with endless rays of sunshine (fingers crossed), springtime brings with it many a formal event — from weddings to baby showers, graduations to
by
Dianna Mazzone
Styling Tips
5 Editors, 5 Travel Outfits Under $100
Your suitcase might be organized, itemized, and systemized to the max, but if you're still traveling in pajama pants and that high school sweatshirt, we
by
Connie Wang
Makeup
Blush For Medium Skin Tones, Demystified
Blush is the sort of thing the less beauty-inclined among us might look at and say, "Oh, that goes on your cheeks, right?" Well, yes, but it's more than
by
Dianna Mazzone
Youtube
This Retro Hairstyle Is Guaranteed Glamour
There's a lot to love about our modern world — advances in medicine, cutting-edge technology. But, when it comes to hair, we wouldn't mind being
by
Dianna Mazzone
Makeup
Lower-Lid Liner That Makes You Look Cool, Not Sleepy
We'll just come right out and say it: Lining our lower lids makes us nervous. And, who can blame us? When it comes to accenting the bottom halves of our
by
Dianna Mazzone
Makeup
This Jewel-Toned Smoky Eye Is Going-Out Makeup At Its Best
Mastering the smoky eye is the equivalent of learning to ride a bike. Seriously, hear us out: Not only is conquering this makeup milestone a hugely
by
Dianna Mazzone
Makeup
Finally, A Nude Lip For Darker Skin Tones
There are some beauty trends that just aren't going to work for everyone. (Try as we might, green lipstick isn't going to fly for our day-to-day.) But,
by
Dianna Mazzone
Makeup
Pink Lipstick For Valentine's Day That Doesn't Make You Look 12
Though we're year-round, card-carrying members of the Bold-Lip Club, every February 14, we're hesitant to bring out our fuchsias and reds for fear of
by
Dianna Mazzone
Fitness
Is This The Fastest Way To Work Out?
Need a quick-and-dirty workout routine that can help get your heart rate up and your body toned, all in under 30 minutes flat? Crunch and R29 have
by
Kelly Bourdet
Fragrance
Can This 1 Tool Really Create 4 Different Styles?
We're not the types to be satisfied with just one way to style our hair. As a result, we're running out of room in our cabinets for our multitude of heat
by
Gabrielle Korn
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted