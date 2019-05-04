1 p.m. — After more sleep and a lot of internet scrolling, I drag myself out of bed to get ready for the renaissance fair! I've never been to one, but one of my best friends is a big fan, so I'm going with him and his partner. He bought the tickets in advance, so I Venmo him $23 to cover it. I also transfer $30 from my savings to cover some of my costs this weekend. I try not to do that, but I also try not to judge myself too harshly for how I spend my money. I'm in my first salaried job (and the first time in years I've been close to financially comfortable), so I want to be able to have some fun! I throw on a black peasant-style dress and Docs, and toss some apple slices, baked chips, and cheese cubes into a Tupperware to eat on my way to my friends'. $23