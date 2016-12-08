Laura Polko is one of the hottest up-and-coming hairstylists to watch in Hollywood. Collaborating almost exclusively alongside some of the top makeup artists of the moment — and swiftly adding to an already impressive client list — she's making her mark on the L.A. beauty zeitgeist.
As a SoCal transplant, she isn't taking these opportunities in the hair spotlight for granted; she's churning out tons of killer styles that demand double-taps on social media and write-ups on the biggest sites. Think: sexy, messy ponytails for Kim Kardashian; enviably soft waves for Olivia Munn; sultry bedhead for Ashley Benson; and artful adornment for Chrissy Teigen.
Of course, her days haven't always been filled with the Kardashians of the world: Ohio-born and raised, she flew the coop for New York after beauty school. She started working at a salon, parlayed that into catalogue work, then called in sick from work for her first big break: assisting on a humble Fanta commercial. Then, through a friend, she got an opportunity to work with Benson — and the rest is history. "The click-over was no joke. [Benson] posted one picture and I went from, like, 3,000 followers to around 10,000 on Instagram," Polko recalls. Shortly after, she packed her bags for L.A.
We're not the only ones to notice. Today, drugstore hair-care brand Aussie announced Polko as its new ambassador. This is a major coup, and one that Polko says is a natural fit, thanks to her desire to make her work (and the products she uses) approachable and fuss-free. To celebrate, we tapped the hairstylist to walk us through some of her raddest recent looks.
Ahead, Polko shares the products she relies on, the styles her clients are requesting the most, and the clever techniques she's loving now.
