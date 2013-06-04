For the most part, summer fashion is all about staying cool and looking effortless — not sloppy. But as you go from wearing shorts to a sundress, don't forget to change your hair along with it. Sure, the ponytail is a timeless classic, but we were lucky enough to learn four easy summer 'dos from Aussie celebrity stylist Sarah Potempa (pictured!) during her recent trip to the Windy City.
A native of Chicago, Potempa got her first big break working as an assistant for Bob Recine, a legendary hair designer responsible for styling some of the most prominent runway shows in the world (not a bad first gig, no?). After spending several years jet-setting around the world, working on some pretty amazing projects, Potempa eventually wound up creating a name for herself as a celebrity stylist.
Today, she has an impressive client list that includes A-listers like the Olsen twins, Alicia Keys, Channing Tatum, Christian Bale, Olivia Wilde, and many more. And putting another feather in her cap, she's got her own rad line of styling tools. Of course, the icing on the cake? She's Aussie hair care's go-to gal for for tips, tricks, and trends.
So, without further ado, click through to see these easy, breezy styles to get you through the entire summer — and beyond.