Between French New Wave, London mod fashion, and Warhol darlings like Edie Sedgwick and Nico, the '60s was a period rife with visual inspiration. And, jewelry designer Aurélie Bidermann seems to agree, making time travel possible with a Parisian-inspired short film for her fall '13 collection. An aloof, striking Hana Jirickova stars in the brief video, donning a number of lustrous gems from the recent collection. Through the film grain, we spy gold cuffs, chunky necklaces, hoop earrings, statement rings, and an assortment of other bijoux that we'd happily make room for in our jewelry boxes. Take a peek at the collection below, which is available at Barneys and online at www.aureliebiderman.com.
