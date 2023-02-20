At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I moved out of my parents' house when I was 23 and became financially responsible for myself at that point. We still use a family phone plan and share Netflix/HBO/Hulu but I don't consider that to make me financially dependent. They also tend to reimburse me for flights for holidays, but I often lowball how much I paid since my parents have given me so much over my life. Honestly, I worry about my parents' money more than my own even though they're well-off because they're both retired. I could ask for help if I were to have any big financial issues, and I could move home if it came to it, but it would take a lot for me to ask that of them.