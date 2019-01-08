8:30 p.m. — We decide on a Mexican place in Virginia Highlands. I show up five minutes late because I can't find parking. Funny story, I actually went to this same restaurant several months ago on another Bumble date, and the guy ended up kind of catfishing me. (He used pictures from five years ago...and he had aged.) But this guy looks like his pictures! We order a pitcher of skinny margaritas, queso, and tacos. I am convinced they forgot to put the tequila in the pitcher and we drink straight syrup, though, so I don't finish my drink. As my date goes to the bathroom, I find out that my best friend from college is in town for a friend's birthday! I agree to go meet them at a bar in West Midtown after dinner. My date comes back and pays. We both awkwardly walk to our cars. He kind of looks like an ex from college. Definitely friend-zoning.