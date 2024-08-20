Rent: $1,720

Electricity: ~$160

Utilities: $80

Loan payments: My monthly car payment is $587 (but I pay $600). I pay about $1,000 a month towards credit card debt.

Mobile phone provider: $170 (includes Netflix subscription, phone bill and internet).

Pepco: $125 on average.

Car insurance: $190

HYSA: $50

Tithes: $50



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. Getting a college degree was never optional. I have a bachelor’s degree and a Juris Doctorate. I had scholarships and grants for most of my undergraduate career and had to take out loans twice, for expenses and summer classes (it was required that we take classes at least one summer to graduate). I did have a scholarship for law school but it did not pay for all of my tuition and expenses. Loans covered the rest.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents did not educate me about money. I was aware (to a certain degree) of how each of my parents were with money, and they complained about it a lot. They still do. At some point my dad lost his job for a while and that was a very difficult time for us.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was during my freshman year of undergrad. I had to care for myself financially when I moved out of my parents’ house and it was much harder than I expected it to be. I was almost evicted from my apartment in the fall semester of my freshman year. I took out a small loan to help and got a job in the IT department of my university. I worked there until I graduated.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, constantly. My parents always complained about it, argued about it, or made comments that suggested they did not have money. In high school, I wanted to get a job but was not allowed to. I sold candy and snacks in school to help pay for things that I wanted. At some point I learned how to do hair and used the money I made from that to buy things for myself.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes. I worry about my credit card debt a lot. I have a lot of school loans as well but that doesn’t worry me as much. I’d like to eliminate this credit card.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Eighteen. I do not have a financial safety net. If worst comes to worst, I could move in with my older sibling or parents (which I would never want to do). I did have some money saved but I had to spend the majority of it on an important expense earlier this year.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No, I have not.