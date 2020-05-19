Occupation: Attorney

Industry: Law Firm

Age: 28

Location: Boston, MA

Salary: $190,000 (my husband is in school full time so this is my income only)

Net Worth: ~$60,000 in a CD, savings, 401Ks, mutual funds, and the stock market. My husband, F., and I combined finances when we got married.

Debt: $71,000, from F.'s undergrad and my law school

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $2,760 (includes water and trash)

Loans: $1,200. In deferral due to COVID, but we continue to pay the minimum since we can.

Electricity: ~$60

Renter's Insurance and Personal Articles Policy (for engagement ring): $176 annually

Life Insurance: $21

Health & Dental Insurance: $204 (plus $41/month contributed to a Health Savings Account pre-tax)

401(k): 10% of my salary, with no company match

Transit Pass: $90 (deducted pre-tax from my paycheck (paused during COVID))

Phone: $0 (on a family plan, and work reimburses me $60/month, which I send to my parents)

Internet: $54 (includes renting a router)

Spotify: $0 (on a family plan, even though you're all supposed to live in the same house, don't tell)

Netflix & Hulu: $25

Amazon Prime: $59 paid annually (we get student pricing because F. is in grad school)

Google Storage: $1.99

NYT, WaPo, NY Mag, Slate, Boston Globe (yeah, we've gone overboard during the pandemic): $47.06

Savings: Whatever is leftover from my paycheck, typically between $3,000 and $5,000