12 a.m. — We shower as soon as we get home because we've spent most of the night at bars that allow indoor smoking. D. and I don't smoke cigarettes, but most of his friends do, so we're used to it. After we shower, D. toasts up some frozen naan to soak up all the booze in our bellies and we drink some Sleepytime tea before passing out. It's been a long day, but we still snuggle for a few minutes before drifting off. We've been living together for a few months now and have been dating for more than three years, and in that time we've never gone to bed without a proper pre-sleep spooning session. No matter what.