8:30 p.m. — Party time! When we get to the bar, it's still pretty dead. We get conversation-cornered by a stranger who tells us a detailed account of his recent dreams about his ex-boyfriend. Yikes. But then things pick up, our friends arrive, and we have a great time. We stay late enough for the drag show. L. is tipsy-cute and beaming. I'm glad she's getting the fun birthday she deserves. I pay for our drinks (two PBRs for me and two G&Ts for L.), which are way cheaper than I expect. We fall into bed by 1:30 a.m., exhausted and happy. $18