Ask An Influencer: The Accidental Icon

In terms of working with brands, it has really accelerated over the last two and a half years. I have a bottom-line ethical approach to it, which is if I would not wear the garment or use the product in my own life, I will not promote it. And I think that's been a really good policy. The other policy — and I've probably lost huge amounts of money because of this — is that I do not accept jobs that are targeted for age-specific markets. I get many inquiries for things meant for women over 50 or 60, and I have made a choice not to participate in segregated markets, because my belief about inclusion is that all women should be at the table regardless of positionality. It doesn't help the cause of anyone to split off that way. So that's been very helpful to me, too, because when I first started out, everyone asked who my target market was. And I said anyone who loves to use fashion to express their identity and themselves and likes to talk about it that way. That doesn't have an age or demographic.