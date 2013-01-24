We've long been fans of Ash and its so totally cool wedge sneakers, and now the brand is making itself known to the world in a big way. For the line's first-ever US ad, the team tapped model-slash-actress-slash-stylist Erin Wasson to put her funky spin on the spring '13 collection. Erin tapped into her southern roots for the shoot, frolicking around a farm and hamming it up with some adorable four-legged friends — all the while showing off the standard high-tops, plus hippie-chic boots and sandals.
The full ad campaign will hit the glossies in March, but until then, we've got a behind-the-scenes look at the outdoorsy imagery. Marvel at Erin as she goofs off and see the brand new footwear in action. The whimsical scenes are the perfect respite for a drab city day — and now, if you'll excuse us, we're off to buy a cowboy hat.
Photo: Fred Meylan/Ash
