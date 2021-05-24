Do you worry about money now?

Sometimes. When I graduated college, my parents completely cut me off which came as a huge shock. They had paid for essentially everything I touched up until that point, and at graduation, when I told them I wanted to move to NYC for an internship that would pay $10 an hour, my dad looked at me and asked how I was planning to pay rent. I was flabbergasted and beyond angry that they were cutting me off with zero notice or time to prepare. (I'm the oldest so the precedent was set with my siblings that when you graduated, you were cut off, and they both worked/saved throughout college.) I moved to NYC with about $800 and some clothes. My best friend and I subletted one room in an apartment with bunk beds and both took internships that paid $10 an hour. We drank $3 Trader Joe's wine, ate dollar slice pizza or whatever food was leftover in the work kitchen, and honestly had the time of our lives. I worried about money every week in those days, but I was also so excited to be in the city that I didn't let it scare me off. I never knew if I would be able to pay rent or my student loans, and just tried to live week by week the best I could. It wasn't until I was about 26 that I had a job with a decent enough salary where I could afford some wiggle room and actually save. I'll never forget the first time I bought a coffee before work and didn't worry or write the price down on my phone. My fiancé and I have both worked really hard since graduating and are now very comfortable. Because we've had to work to get to where we are now, we do not take our current financial situation for granted. We save, invest, and plan for the future, but we also spend money and let ourselves enjoy life without guilting every purchase. I wouldn't say I worry about money now, but I do actively think about it. If I'm at the grocery store, I'll buy produce that's on sale instead of just getting whatever we want. We cook most nights so we can enjoy eating out. We set a budget before we plan a trip and then on the trip live however we want to within the limit.