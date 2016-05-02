Slow and steady wins the romantic race this May, Aries. Deep breaths — that means you'll have to fight your impatient nature at times. Pacing yourself will bring rewards, even if you don't see them overnight. Just keep hanging out and putting in a steady getting-to-know-you effort. On the 10th, lucky Jupiter sends a sweet love note to Venus, and you could attract someone with staying power. You may meet at work or even the gym — good reason to get your butt there!



When the sun moves into flirty, fun-loving Gemini on the 20th, you'll know whether your early-May attraction is actually going somewhere or if it's better to be "just friends." Moving on will be no biggie, though, because admirers will be plentiful during Gemini season (which lasts until June 20). Love could even emerge from the friend zone in the last third of May. The full moon on the 21st highlights travel. Pack your bags and head out for a romantic couple’s getaway, or take a girls' trip with your favorite wing-woman. On the 28th, your ruler Mars slips back into Scorpio for the rest of the summer, heating up passion and intrigue, especially with the mysterious types. And don't underestimate the quiet ones. What's going on beneath the surface could be truly enchanting.

