Turn on the AC and just chill. The first half of July is all about getting cozy with your amour and appreciating the comfort of your connection. With the sun in Cancer and your nurturing fourth house until the 22nd, you'll feel happiest at home together just nesting. A new moon on the 4th may even nudge talks in the direction of cohabitation. If you're single, don't be surprised if the domestic type makes your adventure-loving heart skip a beat. What seemed a little too placid for you last month could actually be the formula for sweet, sentimental success. Let the quiet ones surprise you too, Aries. A Mars-Venus connection on the 6th will deliver some fairy-tale-level magic to you and a strong, silent type.



However, your romantic renaissance begins on July 12, when Venus sweeps into Leo and your passionate fifth house. Pull those slinky, sexy numbers to the front of your closet. You'll be ready to paint the town crimson when Venus trines Saturn on the 20th. You could get serious with someone from a different culture or decide to go explore another corner of the globe with bae. Expand your romantic horizons if you're on the hunt for fresh prospects.

