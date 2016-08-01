With the Leo sun ablaze in your festive, flamboyant fifth house until the 22nd, you're quite the head-turner in August. The new moon on the 2nd could deliver some sexy arm candy who can paint the town crimson with you. For coupled Rams, this new moon is a romantic revival and could bring talks of engagement rings and baby-making. Also, on the 2nd, your ruler Mars snaps into Sagittarius and your worldly ninth house until the end of September, making you long for shared — and global — adventures. Book tickets for a couple’s getaway and depart after Saturn ends its retrograde on the 13th. Single? Your love interest could be from a different culture or someone you meet on summer vacation.
From August 5 to 29, Venus winds through Virgo and your structured sixth house. Set up a shared calendar to keep track of each other's busy lives. Make time for massages, workouts, and meditation, so you can bring your best self to the dating game. On the 29th, Venus heads into Libra and your seventh house of relationships, putting you in a much more couple-y headspace until the end of September. And when Mercury turns retrograde August 30, you may just see the return of an old flame.
All products by Revlon®, prices vary by retailer. ColorStay™ 2-in-1 Compact Makeup & Concealer, $15.99; Brow Fantasy™, $7.39; ColorStay Not Just Nudes™ Shadow Palette in Passionate Nudes, $14.99; Ultra Volume™ Mascara, $8.99; Powder Blush in Mauvelous, $10.79; Super Lustrous™ Sheer Lipstick in Berry Smoothie, $7.99; All Over Shadow Brush, $10.99; Blush Brush, $9.99; ColorStay Gel Envy™ Nail Enamel in Cardshark, $7.99; ColorStay Gel Envy™ Diamond Top Coat, $8.29.
Photographed by Nick Eucker; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Hair by Peter Matteliano at Kate Ryan and Maggie Connolly at Utopia; Makeup by Ashleigh Ciucci; Nails by Yuki Miyakawa at Kate Ryan; Set Design by Hans Maharawal; Modeled by Chloe Nguyen for One Model Management. Model wearing Milly dress, Ralph Masri earrings and ring, and Luv AJ x Iconery rings.
