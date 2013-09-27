It's all too easy to play it safe with solids — especially if you're a pattern-phobe. But, if you feel like your fall wares could use a little boost, then we suggest you mix in a little argyle. Folks have been rocking this diamond-like pattern for decades, proving that good things never really do go out of style. Sure, it's classic — but you need not be a prep to pull off this look.
In fact, the argyle of-the-moment comes in a variety of styles and colors, so you're bound to find something to add a little pizzazz to an otherwise simple ensemble. To get you started, we've got 12 argyle stunners anyone can pull off with confidence. What are you waiting for? Let this Scottish invasion enter your closet, stat!