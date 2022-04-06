Areaware’s Mood-Boosting Home Goods Are My Decor Secret Weapon

Areaware has a little something for everybody. You can go as big as buying all three Chen Chen & Kai Williams “mask” mirrors for $90 each (a move I’m still very proud of) or you can ease into a slightly nicer version of a kitchen essential for a reasonable price, like these Bower Studios “tabletop tiles” for $20, which can be arranged as single coasters or flushed together as a trivet (excuse how busted mine have gotten — they have been very well-loved). My most recent acquisition are these Dusen Dusen salt and pepper grinders, sold separately for $49 each, but were bought together as a cute couple. You may think your apartment is drabby, but you’d be surprised at how much your guests will think you have great taste, simply by displaying these light touches of whimsy throughout the rooms. Areaware is my best not-kept shopping secret because I send those who inquire there for the best home upgrades, or for thoughtfully designed gifts. I hope you’re as delighted as I am by its wares.