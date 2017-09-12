5 Things That Astrology Should Not Be Used For

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Astrology is not an exact science. It can be highly informative, but only on a very personal level. Meaning, you can't take the worst- or best-case-scenario version of each sign, and expect those extremes from every person you meet.
"There are myriad ways that a Zodiac sign can express itself," Tali Edut of the Astrotwins tells Refinery29. Knowing a little about someone's astrological makeup doesn't mean you know how they date, what they look like, or what sorts of health conditions they might have.
Of course, that doesn't stop people from making such assumptions.
As much as we love astrology and use it to help us understand how we relate to the world around us, there are some things it simply cannot indicate. Ahead, we've rounded up five areas of our lives where astrology does not belong.