So, if you haven't yet, you should definitely make the acquaintance of our man James Vincent — makeup educator and our go-to eyelash whisperer. Vincent is an all-around-cool dude, but when it comes to the tools that he uses, he doesn't mess around — which is why we're so beyond psyched for the debut of his makeup line of choice, Ardency Inn. Vincent is the director of artistry and education for the brand, and has been using their products in our Double Dare video series. This has been a special form of torture for us, because we've loved the products when we were filming, but couldn't get our hands on them once the shoots were over.
Advertisement
Inspired in part by the vibrant New York City music scene — and with the goal of making women everywhere feel like makeup pros — the line features innovative new products that provide exceptional color payoff, long-wearing abilities, and, above all, ease of application. Separated into three collections —The Punker, The Modster, and The Americana — the products all aim to make an impact, whether that is a pop of color, sooty smudge of liner, or even totally customizable foundation concentrate that you mix into your moisturizer (more on exactly how to use that one tomorrow, straight from Vincent himself). Yeah, we'd say even makeup snobs will be impressed.
There are fourteen products in the line, ranging in price from $19 to $38. We're predicting that these edgy new primpers will be the next big thing, so get them while they last!
Ardency Inn Modster Long Play Lip Vinyl in Studio Mix, $23, available at Sephora; Ardency Inn Punker Original Smoky Shadow in Black Smoke, $19, available at Sephora.
Advertisement