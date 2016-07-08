Start your engines! With the sun and romantic Venus in your healthy-living zone, treating your body like a temple is the way to get yourself in the mood for love. Hot prospects could pop up anywhere from the gym to the outdoor running trail. If you're in a relationship, taking on a wellness mission together would be a great way to bond this July. A stabilizing formation between lovebirds Mars and Venus on the 6th helps you set goals, like saving up for a trip to Peru or buying your first apartment with your sweetie.



July's romantic renaissance happens on the 22nd, when the sun blazes into Leo and your seventh house of partnerships for a month. Venus also cruises through Leo from July 12 to August 5. The window is open to upgrade a casual connection into a solid relationship. Follow the rules of "opposites attract." Sure, common ground matters, but a complementary force might be a better fit than someone who loves all the same things that you do. Already attached? The last third of the month is all about bringing balance to your bond. Stop yourself from rushing in to solve and fix, and give your honey a chance to step up to the plate.

