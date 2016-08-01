The couple that slays together, stays together. With the Leo sun lighting up your partnership house until the 22nd, you want to dazzle with bae on your arm. Single Aquarians could meet “the one” near the new moon on the 2nd. And on the 5th, Venus heads into your smoldering eighth house, making you long for intensity. Sexy? Yes, but monitor your moods, because you could get a little possessive. Don't sweep legit questions under the rug, though, especially when Mars and Venus lock into a tense battle on the 6th. If your intuition won't stop nagging you, and your love interest is acting secretive, there are certain facts you need to know. Discussing relationship issues may even bring you closer once stabilizing Saturn corrects its course on the 13th.



On the 18th, the annual full moon in Aquarius revives your independent spirit. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, so pull back and pursue one of your passions or take a solo vacay. Remembering what a catch you are will bring balance back into your dating strategy. A passionate connection between Venus and jet-setting Jupiter on the 27th could bring a burning declaration of love, a proposal, or another "let's do this!" move that makes you swoon.

