Housing costs: $1,050 (my proportional half of the mortgage and utilities).

Loan payments: $325 minimum (usually $650) for my credit card. Student loans are on hold right now.

Car insurance: I’m on my partner’s car insurance right now.

Health insurance: $55 (+ $175 to my HSA pre-tax).

Cell phone: $96

Apple storage: $9.99

CycleBar: $35

Podcast subscription: $8

Netflix: $16.88

Peacock: $6.46

Paramount+: $6.53

Amazon Prime: $16.16 (my partner pays for Spotify Premium and Hulu Live. We get HBO Max for free with our phone plan).



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, I was told growing up that I would have way more opportunities if I went to college. I went to community college for two years first and my parents paid for that. Then I got a bunch of scholarships and loans when I transferred to my four-year university. I was ashamed at the time but now I’m super grateful because I’m a couple payments away from being student loan-free.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My mom took care of all the finances in our household and would balance the checkbook. She taught me to pay off credit cards and to not let them get too high, and to save. We were probably lower middle class when I was younger. Now that I have adult money, I’ve lost some of those values and have been less responsible than I’d like to be.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked as a personal assistant to a local attorney. I got it because I needed to pay for gas and books for college.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Not exactly because I always had the basics but I do remember being jealous of the girls in high school who had the North Face and Uggs — I knew my family couldn’t afford those things so I never asked. But I never went without anything I actually needed.



Do you worry about money now?

Somewhat. I know I should be better about my spending habits so that worries me, but for now I feel okay since it’s just me and my partner and I’m confident I can get my credit card debt down soon enough. My savings account is abysmal right now though.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Honestly, I didn’t move out until I was 27. I was making significantly less than I am now and couldn’t afford it until then. I do feel I have a financial safety net in my parents and my partner and I recognize that it’s an immense privilege to have their support.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Not really, though I think the money my mom got when my grandma died paid for some of my student loans.