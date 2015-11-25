This Apple Pie Combines Two Of Our Favorite Desserts

Sometimes we can't decide what we love more — apple pie or apple crumble. Luckily, with this recipe, we don't have to decide.
Apple Pie With Crumble Crust
Serves 8
Ingredients
1 pre-made 9” frozen pie crust, defrosted
1 (18-oz) bag of pre-cut apples, about 4 cups
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 tbsp brown sugar
1/8 tsp salt
Juice of one small lemon (enough to coat apples)
2 tsp apple pie spice
1/8 tsp chipotle chili powder, optional
For crumble crust:
1/2 cup rolled oats
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tbsp brown sugar
1 tsp cinnamon
2 tbsp slivered almonds, optional
2 tbsp butter, melted
1 tbsp pure vanilla extract
Instructions
1. Place the apples in a large dutch oven or saucepan. Toss with lemon juice. Sprinkle in 1/2 cup granulated sugar, brown sugar, salt, and apple pie spice, and stir to combine. Simmer gently, covered, over medium-low heat, stirring frequently until apples are tender but still hold their shape (20 to 25 minutes). Remove from heat and and cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, mix together all of the ingredients for the crumble crust in a large bowl. Then, set aside and preheat oven to 375ºF.
3. Drain off all of the liquid from the apples. Spoon the cooked apples into the pie crust. Spoon the crumble topping over the apples and bake until topping is dark golden-brown (25 to 30 minutes).
Apple Pie With Crumble Crust
Serves 8
Ingredients
1 pre-made 9” frozen pie crust, defrosted
1 (18-oz) bag of pre-cut apples, about 4 cups
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 tbsp brown sugar
1/8 tsp salt
Juice of one small lemon (enough to coat apples)
2 tsp apple pie spice
1/8 tsp chipotle chili powder, optional
For crumble crust:
1/2 cup rolled oats
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tbsp brown sugar
1 tsp cinnamon
2 tbsp slivered almonds, optional
2 tbsp butter, melted
1 tbsp pure vanilla extract
Instructions
1. Place the apples in a large dutch oven or saucepan. Toss with lemon juice. Sprinkle in 1/2 cup granulated sugar, brown sugar, salt, and apple pie spice, and stir to combine. Simmer gently, covered, over medium-low heat, stirring frequently until apples are tender but still hold their shape (20 to 25 minutes). Remove from heat and and cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, mix together all of the ingredients for the crumble crust in a large bowl. Then, set aside and preheat oven to 375ºF.
3. Drain off all of the liquid from the apples. Spoon the cooked apples into the pie crust. Spoon the crumble topping over the apples and bake until topping is dark golden-brown (25 to 30 minutes).
Advertisement