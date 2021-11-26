The Best Black Friday Deals On Apple Airpods? We’re Listening

AirPods were a bonafide status symbol when they debuted in 2016‚ but these lil’ buds have become standard listening accessory just like any other household gadgets — but the retail price remained firmly fixed in the “splurge” category. Luckily, Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to score some AirPods on sale — just like those pricey-but-essential phones, computers, and televisions.
Whether you lost your original set while out on the town, threw your Pros in the wash by accident, or just had to upgrade to the noise-canceling over-ear Max model, you're going to want to investigate every retailer with the best AirPods Black Friday deals. Target, Walmart, Amazon, and more do-it-all online shops all claim to have the best prices, but we did some digging to discover who's actually telling the truth. Read on below to score the best AirPods Black Friday deals and secure a pair or two of these essential tech accessories — and promise yourself you’ll never misplace them again.
Advertisement
Best AirPods (2nd Generation) Black Friday Deals
The classic AirPods (2nd Generation) are great for people extremely prone to misplacing items because they are the cheapest to replace. You can scoop some with a normal, wired charging case or pay a few extra bucks for a wireless charging case, but based on reviews either option is worth it.
Best AirPods (3rd Generation) Black Friday Deals
The 3rd Generation 'Pods were released this past October and have the scarcest on-sale options. Compared to 2nd Gen, these successors feature spatial audio, longer battery life, and water-resistant speakers.
Best AirPods Pro Black Friday Deals
AirPods Pro’s are made with soft silicone tips for the most immersive sound and comfortable fit. They are less likely to fly out of your ears during physical activity and come with a “transparency mode” so you can listen to the outside world when necessary.
Advertisement
Best AirPods Max Black Friday Deals
Unlike every other model, AirPods Max completely envelopes the ear and is offered in five stylish colors — pink, sage green, space gray, silver, and white. They’re great for studying, watching ASMR, and all kinds of chill, immersive activities.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.