The Best Black Friday Deals On Apple Airpods? We’re Listening

Alexandra Polk
AirPods were a bonafide status symbol when they debuted in 2016‚ but these lil’ buds have become standard listening accessory just like any other household gadgets — but the retail price remained firmly fixed in the “splurge” category. Luckily, Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to score some AirPods on sale —  just like those pricey-but-essential phones, computers, and televisions.
Whether you lost your original set while out on the town, threw your Pros in the wash by accident, or just had to upgrade to the noise-canceling over-ear Max model, you're going to want to investigate every retailer with the best AirPods Black Friday deals. Target, Walmart, Amazon, and more do-it-all online shops all claim to have the best prices, but we did some digging to discover who's actually telling the truth. Read on below to score the best AirPods Black Friday deals and secure a pair or two of these essential tech accessories — and promise yourself you’ll never misplace them again.
Best AirPods (2nd Generation) Black Friday Deals

Best Black Friday Deal: $50 off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) With Charging Case at Amazon, $159 $114.99

The classic AirPods (2nd Generation) are great for people extremely prone to misplacing items because they are the cheapest to replace. You can scoop some with a normal, wired charging case or pay a few extra bucks for a wireless charging case, but based on reviews either option is worth it. 
Best Buy: $40 off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) With Charging Case
B&H Photo: $35 off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) With Charging Case
Target: $15 off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) With Charging Case
Walmart: $15 off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) With Charging Case
Best AirPods (3rd Generation) Black Friday Deals

Best Black Friday Deal: $9 off AirPods (3rd Generation) at Amazon, $179 $169.99

The 3rd Generation 'Pods were released this past October and have the scarcest on-sale options. Compared to 2nd Gen, these successors feature spatial audio, longer battery life, and water-resistant speakers.
Best AirPods Pro Black Friday Deals

Best Black Friday Deal: $90 off AirPods Pro at Amazon, $249 $159

AirPods Pro’s are made with soft silicone tips for the most immersive sound and comfortable fit. They are less likely to fly out of your ears during physical activity and come with a “transparency mode” so you can listen to the outside world when necessary. 
Best Buy: $60 off AirPods Pro
Target: $60 off AirPods Pro
B&H Photo: $40 off AirPods Pro
Best AirPods Max Black Friday Deals

Best Black Friday Deal: $141.45 off AirPods Max (Space Gray) At Amazon, $549 $407.55

Unlike every other model, AirPods Max completely envelopes the ear and is offered in five stylish colors — pink, sage green, space gray, silver, and white. They’re great for studying, watching ASMR, and all kinds of chill, immersive activities. 
Best Buy: $70 of AirPods Max (Pink, Sage Green, Space Gray, Sky Blye, Silver)
B&H Photo: $70 off AirPods Max (Pink, Sage Green, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Silver)
Walmart: $70 off AirPods Max (Pink, Sage Green, Space Gray)
