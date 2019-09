This Teeth Whitener Delivers Near In-Office Results

The Apa White Duo contains five films (plastic strips that are thicker than a drugstore strip, but softer than a tray from the dentist) and a pen that work in tandem. The pen contains 18% carbamide peroxide (the bleach). The film is 20%. In comparison, Crest Whitestrips contain 10%. If you have sensitive teeth, you may prefer a lower percentage, but I didn't experience any discomfort with the high dosage.I will admit, however, that I did feel a little uncomfortable during the long process. You must coat your front teeth with the product from the pen, wrap the film around your top and lower teeth, and then leave them on for 90 minutes — for five days in a row! The saliva definitely pooled in my mouth as sat on the couch, eagerly awaiting the buzz of my timer so I could rip those bad boys off. And for someone who works late and also likes to go out, having to dedicate an hour-and-a-half to teeth whitening for an entire work week meant my social life was pretty much shot.I chalked it up to the equivalent of doing a cleanse: "Have to pass on dinner plans tonight, guys. I'm whitening this week!" was my go-to line. At least I still got to order takeout before I slapped on the films. But there's more: You also have to cut out teeth-staining goodies like coffee, red wine, and curry — basically anything with color — but I suppose sacrifices must be made.After my stint of couch confinement and slobbery conversations, I instantly knew it was all worth it. My once dull-looking chompers were pearly and bright — and not in an "I just bleached my teeth chalk-white" way, which I was a bit nervous would be the case, thanks to the high peroxide percentage. Translation: No Ross Gellar situation to look at here. But even with my new wonderfully natural shade of white, my smile still turns a head or two — or at least mine in the mirror.White Duo, $150, available at Apa Beauty