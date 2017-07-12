Ahhh, summer. Visions of beachy waves are dancing in your head! But the reality, unless your name is Gisele, may be a bit frizzier, drier, and brassier. Not to worry: Your healthy hair goals are easy to achieve — so long as you embrace imperfection and don’t overthink.
Sexy summer hair is windblown and textured and messy, not coiffed to perfection. Why spend time sitting in a salon getting a blowout when there's a rooftop pool and a mojito calling your name?
Now’s the time to take a vacation from all that heat styling and give your strands some TLC with multitasking products that condition, protect, and style. They’ll make your hair soft and shiny all year round — but especially when the heat is on and the sun is beating down. Welcome to wash-and-go, effortless summer hair.