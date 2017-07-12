Story from Beauty

How To Keep Your Hair Healthy When It's 1,000 Degrees Out

Gina Way
Ahhh, summer. Visions of beachy waves are dancing in your head! But the reality, unless your name is Gisele, may be a bit frizzier, drier, and brassier. Not to worry: Your healthy hair goals are easy to achieve — so long as you embrace imperfection and don’t overthink.
Sexy summer hair is windblown and textured and messy, not coiffed to perfection. Why spend time sitting in a salon getting a blowout when there's a rooftop pool and a mojito calling your name?
Now’s the time to take a vacation from all that heat styling and give your strands some TLC with multitasking products that condition, protect, and style. They’ll make your hair soft and shiny all year round — but especially when the heat is on and the sun is beating down. Welcome to wash-and-go, effortless summer hair.