Anthony Weiner's Apartment Is Up For Sale

Looking for a luxury NYC apartment with some history? Have plenty of cleansing sage on hand?
The Real Deal reports that Anthony Weiner's Union Square apartment, which he shared with Huma Abedin, has hit the market, though the listing mysteriously disappeared the same day the Corcoran Group put it online.
According to the real estate site, the apartment, which sits on the 14th and 15th floors of Irving Place, had been listed for $11,900 per month. The 1,500-square-foot space boasts views of Midtown Manhattan and with the right feng shui, all of Weiner's indiscretions and Carlos Danger's inappropriate messages could just disappear into the ether. Plus, it's tough to ignore the perks. The New York Posts reports that the three-story unit has "commercial-grade air conditioning, ample closets, spa-like baths, a new washer and dryer," and a state-of-the-art kitchen with a wine chiller.
Plus, hey: New tenants would have plenty to talk about during dinner parties.
The site doesn't disclose why the listing came and went so quickly. It could be because of its high-profile ex-tenants or perhaps someone already snapped up the covetable home. Weiner and Abedin moved into the space in November of 2014, just after his failed mayoral campaign and his racy photo scandal. The couple stayed in the apartment until earlier this month, when he "pleaded guilty to sending obscene material to a minor."
The apartment played host to the entire Weiner saga. In addition to his photo scandal, FBI agents seized his laptop after they discovered some of Hillary Clinton's emails on it. Abedin has since filed for divorce from Weiner, which may explain why he's downsizing. And seeing as how he faces 21 to 27 months in prison for sending those photos, he probably won't be spending much time at home anyway.
