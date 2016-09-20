The Judgments We Make On People's Voices

What's in a voice?
We place an unconscious judgment on people once we hear their voices. Upspeak, vocal fry, accents, languages — they all carry meaning according to the listener's perception. The voice is so powerful, a listener might assume things about a person's height, weight, intellect, and age just based on a voice recording. A person's voice can even cause them to feel unsafe or discriminated against.
In this episode of Soapboxing, we explore the unconscious messages a voice can give off — and why snap judgments can be harmful, even if they're not intentional.
